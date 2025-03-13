Rafe’s Substack
WIND AND SOLAR – THE ENERGY THIEVES
Schernikau and Smith on The Unpopular Truth About Electricity and the Future of Energy.
22 hrs ago
•
Rafe Champion
12
5
Joining the Dots: How Science Goes Bad
And Gordon Tullock on The Organization of Scientific Inquiry
Mar 12
•
Rafe Champion
2
LOOKING FOR AN AUSTRALIAN IDENTITY
A favourite indoor game for intellectuals
Mar 8
•
Rafe Champion
How Science Lost its Way
Karl Popper and GordonTulloch on the institutional malaise of science
Mar 6
•
Rafe Champion
4
4
How to do good science
A review of a practical guide for aspiring and working researchers
Mar 6
•
Rafe Champion
1
THE JUDAS SHEEP ARE GETTING SHEEPISH
Many Australian big business leaders have been performed like “judas sheep,” in recent years, leading the flock to the slaughterhouse.
Mar 4
•
Rafe Champion
4
Teaching science as a humanities subject
Lets have one culture, not two!
Mar 3
•
Rafe Champion
3
1
The international anti-nuclear campaign
A report from John Grover in Australia in 1980
Mar 2
•
Rafe Champion
4
3
The Climate Caper
A "must read" to prepare for the return of the climate wars!
Mar 1
•
Rafe Champion
2
The Delinquent Teenager who was mistaken for the world's top climate expert
A critique by Donna Laframboise
Mar 1
•
Rafe Champion
5
1
Defending the Merchants of Alarmism.
Critical review of Philosophy and Climate Science by Eric Winsburg 2018. Almost final draft.
Mar 1
•
Rafe Champion
1
THE LATE DISCOVERY OF WIND DROUGHTS
It could have been been the most important discovery in the 20th century.
Mar 1
•
Rafe Champion
2
1
