Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Home
Archive
About
WIND AND SOLAR – THE ENERGY THIEVES
Schernikau and Smith on The Unpopular Truth About Electricity and the Future of Energy.
  
Rafe Champion
5
Joining the Dots: How Science Goes Bad
And Gordon Tullock on The Organization of Scientific Inquiry
  
Rafe Champion
LOOKING FOR AN AUSTRALIAN IDENTITY
A favourite indoor game for intellectuals
  
Rafe Champion
How Science Lost its Way
Karl Popper and GordonTulloch on the institutional malaise of science
  
Rafe Champion
4
How to do good science
A review of a practical guide for aspiring and working researchers
  
Rafe Champion
THE JUDAS SHEEP ARE GETTING SHEEPISH
Many Australian big business leaders have been performed like “judas sheep,” in recent years, leading the flock to the slaughterhouse.
  
Rafe Champion
Teaching science as a humanities subject
Lets have one culture, not two!
  
Rafe Champion
1
The international anti-nuclear campaign
A report from John Grover in Australia in 1980
  
Rafe Champion
3
The Climate Caper
A "must read" to prepare for the return of the climate wars!
  
Rafe Champion
The Delinquent Teenager who was mistaken for the world's top climate expert
A critique by Donna Laframboise
  
Rafe Champion
1
Defending the Merchants of Alarmism.
Critical review of Philosophy and Climate Science by Eric Winsburg 2018. Almost final draft.
  
Rafe Champion
THE LATE DISCOVERY OF WIND DROUGHTS
It could have been been the most important discovery in the 20th century.
  
Rafe Champion
1
© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture