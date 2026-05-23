In 2018, a small group of professional engineers and scientists tabled a paper in the New South Wales Parliament with the outcome of a sophisticated study to inform technology choices for the NEM (the local power supply) going forward.

They assessed the total System Levelised Cost of Energy (SLCOE), “...the average cost of producing electric energy from the combination of generation technologies chosen for the system over its entire lifetime, discounted back to today at 6% per annum.”

Recommendations

1. Wind-up subsidies for intermittent power generation. Apart from being expensive to taxpayers this has distorted recent investment decisions, resulting in a suboptimal mix of generation technologies. 2. Add a capacity market component to the National Electricity Market. The current NEM is an energy-only market, which does not give clear signals when more or replacement dispatchable generation investment is needed. This weakness has been a key factor in the current absence of new dispatchable investment. 3. Remove the ban on nuclear power. This ban is the result of a political deal done 20 years ago. It has no scientific merit, and is now an obstacle to much-needed decisions for the longer-term future. It prohibits by law the development of reliable, affordable nuclear power for Australia. The removal of the ban would allow more competition between various technologies to supply our future electricity needs.

This work was done free of charge to the government, and it is more informative than the expensive and essentially useless Integrated Systems Plan produced by AEMO. [See the detailed review by Taylor and The Energy Realists of Australia.]

The ISP is not really a plan at all. It is a politically driven exercise to make up numbers to draw a line from the situation at present to the objective that the government would like to achieve sometime in the future.

Adam Creighton published a story about the independent experts work in The Australian newspaper, September 5, 2018.

He wrote.

Electricity bills will soar and gas and coal-fired power stations will close if the share of wind and solar generation increases dramatically, engineers have warned after analysing the nation’s energy supply.

The analysis casts doubt on Labor’s claim that a 50 per cent renewable energy target— the centrepiece of the opposition’s climate change policy — would reduceelectricity prices.

It found bills were likely to soar 84 per cent, or about $1400 a year, for the typicalhousehold, if wind and solar power supplied 55 per cent of the national electricitymarket.

The analysis by a group of veteran engineers — written and funded by five mechanical, chemical, electrical and nuclear engineers, with decades of experience in the power industry — was sent to premiers, federal cabinet ministers and shadow cabinet late last month.

It contrasted the costs of supplying electricity in the national electricity market wih different mixes of generation. This included the Australian Energy Market Operator forecast for the year 2040 of 65 per cent renewable energy including hydro, as well as five other scenarios, including replacing coal-fired or gas generation with nuclear power.

The following document is the readable part of the report, there was also a site with full technical details.

RESULTS

Clearly, the cheapest power at 69 cents per kwh was produced when coal was the dominant fuel.

The nuclear options were also very cheap, replacing brown coal with nuclear at 73 cents per kwh and replacing all coal generation with nuclear at 90 cents per kwh.

The AEMO plan at the time came out at 248 cents per kwh and the all-renewables future, was far and away the most expensive at 415 cents per kwh. That was a serious underestimate because all of the scenarios included the same cost for transmission at 142 cents per kilowatt hour but the all-RE option would have to include the cost of rewiring the nation.

AND THE OUTCOME?

It is not apparent that anybody took any notice of the work in 2018.

Since then AEMO has produced a series of Integrated System Plans and these have been subjected to forensic assessment by James Taylor and others associated with The Energy Realists of Australia.

The report states that the plan for the future of our electricity supply fails to meet any of the national goals for reliability, affordability and cost-effective reduction of emissions.

“The ISP also does not meet consumer interests and is negligent regards detail, creates substantial risks to the environment, requires consumers to support the grid with solar PV and batteries, imposes intrusive controls on home generation, storage and usage of electricity, and poses significant risks to national security.”

“The ISP shows no evidence of the rigorous system engineering required for high reliability system development, taking into account worst-case conditions and reserve supply margins.”

Enjoy!

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/aemo-isp-review