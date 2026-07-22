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Ross Turner's avatar
Ross Turner
5h

Yesterday on our Radio the ABC was interviewing the DATA center AI spokesperson about rural data centers / AI and it was all renewables and cooling water! - apparently data centers can shut down at night! not once was the lack of power quality available from renewables discussed - ie digital power. It seems Albo's speech is the only way forward.

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