Matthew Warren brings a refreshingly nuanced view to the acrimonious nuclear power debate because he knows enough about electricity generation and distribution to see the problems with both Plan A (renewables) and the nuclear option.

What is more, he is open-minded, allowing him to see nuclear power as a valid long-term contender, with an emphasis on long-term… This is summed up in the title of his piece Nuclear vs Renewables shouldn’t be Ford vs Holden.

Living in the Net Zero universe, he does not question ‘the biggest industrial rebuild in our history’ and he is happy with Plan A, at least at this ‘promising’ early stage. However, he concedes that it will be a long haul to Net Zero and the cost will be in the same ballpark as the nuclear option.

These comments are a major concession to the nuclear lobby because they contradict the official mantra that the comparative costs rule nuclear power out of contention. It is a position that has been vindicated by the raft of Big Energy providers who came out of the woodwork recently to warn us that the green energy wagon is bogged down to the axles.

His article indicates that Plan A might work because our wind and solar resources are bountiful, while nuclear power is essential in the northern hemisphere to combat prolonged winter wind droughts which call for a prohibitive amount of storage and gas firming.

However, the article does not endorse a rush to nuclear power because that means moving straight to Plan B which will deliver no new energy generation for a decade or two.

It is almost as if his heart is with intermittent energy, but he does not make light of the task to transition our energy system as others do. There is a distinct possibility of a budget to blow out on renewables. These costs may become so large and the system could take so long to build that it is possible nuclear might be the cheaper option!

These excessive costs in renewable energy come with the massive overbuild required to compensate for intermittent generation.

This overbuilding will mean negative prices and curtailments during the day, indeed subsidised rooftop solar is already eating the lunch of wind and field solar. This is leading to the concern that the energy market could become ‘uninvestable.’

Interestingly, there is an indication that due to a range of practical issues, Australia may have to give up on energy storage and use a fleet of gas peakers to maintain energy security. If this were to happen, it would delay Net Zero targets until nuclear power is at hand.

That is not a cue for a pivot to nuclear straight away, because bipartisan support will have to be obtained. Warren sensibly points out the inconvenient truth that our state governments will have to be in agreement, along with the federal government, before there is a nuclear revolution. So it is not enough for the Coalition to come to power in Canberra, even if they can get their policies through the ALP, the Greens, and assorted others in the Senate.

Have Plan A and Plan B been painted into a corner already? If they are doomed, which way can Australia turn?

The answer is simple enough in the universe of climate and energy realism. Australia can burn coal for cheaper, more reliable, and more environmentally friendly energy. There is no need to dash toward nuclear power; its time will come. In the meantime, we can rely on Old King Coal for as long as it takes because there is plenty of it!

The ALP is supporting coal stations in Victoria and the Minns government in NSW will surely do the same. As the Iron Lady in Britain said years ago – TINA! (There is No Alternative.)

We need a miracle to turn up some Liberal and conservative leaders with the wits and the backbone to make the case for coal in public. Mind you, it happened in The Voice to Parliament campaign when the Coalition helped to deliver a win against apparently overwhelming odds.

Maybe it can happen again.