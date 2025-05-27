Rafe’s Substack

Anton Lang
With respect to wind generation and its intermittency, we can look at a recent example from just this last week of power generation from all the AEMO coverage area,

For the sake of comparison, the low day for wind generation for the week was on Wednesday 21May, and total power generation for that day was just 40GWH, at a Capacity Factor of only 12.4% for the whole day. That's an average power generation across the day of just 1666MW, and that's from a total Nameplate of 13,460MW, so you can see how low it was. It was low because there was a huge High Pressure weather system hovering over that area where almost two thirds of all Nameplate for wind generation is situated, hence no real pressure difference, no close isobars, and because of that, very little wind, and very low power generation.

However, just three days later, on the Saturday 24May, wind generation for that day was 147GWH, and that was at a very high Capacity Factor of 45.5%. (Here, note the irony where I say VERY high wind generation, and it's still only operating at 45.5% of its total Nameplate) On this day, that Large High Pressure weather system had moved Eastwards , and there was a very deep Low Pressure weather system in the Great Australian Bight, Southwest of this same area. What that meant was that there was a very large difference in the Barometric pressure between these two weather systems, with those pressure Isobars very close together in this area, and because of that, there were high wind situations in this same area, hence a much higher wind generation.

So here, you can see that significant difference in power generation with the Saturday total being almost three and a half times higher than it was on the Wednesday.

Also ironically, note that best day for wind generation was on the Saturday, and total power consumption (hence total power generation) is always the lowest on both weekend days.

Not only do average people NOT know this, with respect to that intermittency, and on that day to day basis, they also don't know just how poorly wind generation does operate at ALL the time. If people knew that it only averages 30% of its Nameplate, it would be laughed out of existence. I mean, imagine buying something, anything, and the person selling it tells you it only works as it should one third of the time. Would you buy it?

Tony.

Graeme Jorgensen
You are spot on, Rafe. But what took you so long? And thank's for the best ever acronym - TINA. We need to shout this beyond the treetops, and loud enough to drown our parliaments and their activist cronies. Here's to Old King Coal!

