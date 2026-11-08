Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Tim Crome's avatar
Tim Crome
3h

It's true perpetual motion, at least for the suppliers and contractors involved in building, maintaining and decommissioning these subsidy fans!

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