An article by Pierre Gosselin in 2024 demonstrated that wind is a particularly unsuitable source of power for Germany due to the very low return from the windmills for most of the time. In June 2024 the turbines produced 0–10% of rated capacity for about 43% of the month and exceeded 40% of rated capacity for only 1.5 hours.

4 Charts Expose Abominable Inadequacy Of Europe’s Wind Energy …”power Collapses Within Minutes” 1.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The first picture shows that wind generation across Europe is highly correlated, allowing no scope for shifting surplus wind from some places to other countries that are in drought.

Moreover, the generation fluctuates wildly, and it can collapse within minutes.

The second picture shows that increasing the installed capacity does not stabilise the system but instead increases the range of the fluctuations. Anton Lang has documented the same thing in SE Australia.

Germany and Britain bet the farm on wind power, especially offshore wind, and they are losing because they didn’t check the wind supply.

NO EXCUSE

There is no excuse for recklessly building windmills in the North Sea because Ivor Williams reported that serious wind droughts were observed on North Sea oil and gas platforms for 60 years. Of course workers on the rigs have to watch the wind like hawks to be alert to problems for helicopters and vessels working nearby.

Ivor Williams A Curious Tale Of The North Sea Winds The Conservative Woman 281KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SUICIDAL PLANS FOR NORTH SEA WIND POWER EXPANSION

According to Gemini AI, both Germany and the United Kingdom view the North Sea as the core powerhouse for their national decarbonization targets, industrial electrification, and energy independence.

Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium have the shared ambition to build out more than 120 GW by 2030 and at least 300 GW by 2050 across the North Sea basin.

Uk And German North Sea Wind Plans Google Gemini 324KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

That is for the “you could not make it up” file.