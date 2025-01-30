Are the shadow ministers for housing and infrastructure in Australia deploring the incongruous situation where there is a crisis in housing and a desperate need for infrastructure of all kinds while massive amounts of building materials are poured into windmills and solar fields that increase the cost of power, undermine the security of supply and despoil the countryside?

I suppose they are silent because there is a bipartisan commitment to generating more unreliable energy.

How many voters will be grateful when they realise what is going on?