This year, the central issues at the conference will be grid and transmission issues.

PEOPLE ARE INVITED TO HAVE A SAY ON TOPICS YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ON THE PROGRAM

The Energy Realists of Australia have come up with several neglected aspects of the wind and solar transition project.

The cost of the Capacity Investment Scheme. The secret deals to support major projects to install more wind and solar and batteries.

Blowouts in the cost of major projects.

Impact of power prices on productivity and the future of smelting, mineral processing and manufacturing.

IMPACTS IN THE COUNTRY

Loss of arable land.

Drying effects in the wake of turbines – elevating fire hazards.

Toxic residues in soil and groundwater.

Disposal of used hardware.

Impact on the mental health of the rural community.

Suicide rate of farmers.

SUPPLEMENTARY READING ON CRITICAL ISSUES IN THE WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEM.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/publish/posts/published?sections=210469

BRIEFING NOTES CIRCULATED BY THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes