ALL ENERGY AUSTRALIA CONFERENCE 28-29 OCTOBER
From the Clean Energy Council, "the Southern Hemisphere’s largest and most anticipated clean energy event."
This year, the central issues at the conference will be grid and transmission issues.
PEOPLE ARE INVITED TO HAVE A SAY ON TOPICS YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ON THE PROGRAM
The Energy Realists of Australia have come up with several neglected aspects of the wind and solar transition project.
The cost of the Capacity Investment Scheme. The secret deals to support major projects to install more wind and solar and batteries.
Blowouts in the cost of major projects.
Impact of power prices on productivity and the future of smelting, mineral processing and manufacturing.
IMPACTS IN THE COUNTRY
Loss of arable land.
Drying effects in the wake of turbines – elevating fire hazards.
Toxic residues in soil and groundwater.
Disposal of used hardware.
Impact on the mental health of the rural community.
Suicide rate of farmers.
SUPPLEMENTARY READING ON CRITICAL ISSUES IN THE WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEM.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/publish/posts/published?sections=210469
BRIEFING NOTES CIRCULATED BY THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA
https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes
Rafe, many would really like to know the sunk cost of the 'transition' to renewables. I refer to ,of course, to the undertakings given with subsidies and other assistance. For example, the assistance related to Tomago.
We must get the full cost implications in front of Australians to smother Government rhetoric.