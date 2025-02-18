Hot off the press, a study from the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship and the Page Centre charts four futures with different mixes of conventional and renewable energy in the mix. The capital investment and the likely impact on the retail price of power are estimated for each “future.”

“Economic Self-Harm or a Pro-Human Future” https://www.arcforum.com/research-papers/choices-pro-human-future

Option 1 is “No net zero” with cheap and reliable power from new coal burners. Get some South Korean contractors on the job and keep the CFMEU off the sites!

Capital investment is $103 billion with retail prices potentially decreasing by 25%.

Pillage of forests and farmland stops.

Option 2 is the technology-neutral pathway or “all of the above,” including nuclear energy.

Capital investment is $163 billion.

Retail prices will rise 35% in the short term with the possibility of a 4% decrease in a decade or two.

Forests and farmlands continue to be trashed.

Option 3 is the current policy pathway, focussed on expanding the wind and solar component and phasing out coal as soon as possible.

Capital investment is $261 billion.

Retail prices are expected to rise by 30 to 69%

Destruction of forests and farmland proceeds apace.

Option 4, the 100% renewables grid .

Capital investment is $332 billion in investment.

Retail electricity prices will rise by up to 70%.

There is no guarantee that it is achievable.

Let the debate begin😊