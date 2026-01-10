Starting a new life

It was raining the first day I retired. I looked out of the window and could see a red light blinking on and off in the mist from the top of the Centrepoint Tower. Thousands of slanting lines of rain interlaced a half-transparent curtain in the air.

The buildings on the opposite side of the street looked slightly distorted behind the moving veil, the red building with stylish, graceful Victoria windows looked redder and its sandstone yellower, the white marble building with big, glorious Athenian columns became brighter, and the modern grey, bluish glass building was shining. I never noticed that they are so different and so beautiful!

Down in the street, lines of red lights from the rear of cars are moving with mirror images under them, looking like a crystal world from a fairy tale, and the wet wheels are humming in a soft, soothing sound. On the footpath, colourful mushrooms are moving. You could not see the thing under them, so they could be the seven dwarves or robots. One red mushroom moved faster, surpassing many others and disappeared at a corner. If it were yesterday I might be that one in a hurry to work. From today, I no longer need to do that. What a luxury it is!

I was thinking and planning my new life in retirement. I want to explore the unknown field of philosophy that I have always been interested in. I have enrolled in a course in the University of Sydney and I am so much looking forward to it in a week’s time.

When I was a little girl I was fascinated by piano music but I never had a chance to learn. For many years the closest I could get to a keyboard was an organ and a piano accordian in a country school in China. Piano stayed deep in my heart. When my daughter was learning to play I used to watch the coach teaching her. Now I finally have the time to sit down and learn to play myself. Hearing the broken notes flowing out of my fingers, my fills with joy. It touches my most sensitive nerves and brings tears to my eyes. There are millions of memories and emotional moments flashing through my brain and no words on earth could describe the feeling! I want to write them all down. In this peaceful land with a comfortable life I need nothing but the time to do the things I didn’t have time for before. And now I have got it. * * * Since my husband died five yeas ago I have been living on my own. The first year was the hardest. The grief overwhelmed me and I could not sit still to do anything so I started to travel, first to Europe. The best place to stay, I found, was not in hotels isolated from others but in youth hostels to meet young people. My working life as a school teacher and then university has given me the ability to enjoy mixing with students. In youth hostels there are many of them. Most youth hostels in Europe have guided tours every week. Many young people loved to be friends and go out with me. In London I met my first two friends, Anna, of British descent, from Warsaw, and Louis from Lyon, whose mother was Vietnamese and father was French. They visited the British Museum many times with me. Both invited me to visit their home if I travelled to their country. They became my tour guides in Warsaw and Lyon. As time went by my lonely sadness gradually faded and I enjoyed the traveling life. I made more friends and visited every country in Europe and stayed with new friends in Ireland, Spain, Holland, Norway, Germany, later in Taiwan and Japan. I toured for more than a year, two months in Canada and America and two months in Asia. I loved everywhere I went but when I came back to Australia I decided that Sydney as my home.

With a calm mind I worked for another three years. On holidays I either coached students who aimed for high marks in HSC exams or traveled to different parts of the world, including India and Egypt. There are so many stories to write.

My life in China often comes to mind and I want to write that part of my life first.

Then I felt that the day had come for me to retire and so I did.

The philosophy course at Sydney University has started, and I attend lectures and tutorials with many young first-year students. I am certainly the oldest among them but with a heart as young as theirs. I feel that I am more motivated than many of them. The reading keeps me busy and excited, and there are many questions I want to discuss but I can’t find anyone to talk to.

I missed my husband again, it was no more sadness and emptiness but a longing for a soul mate.

One night I had a dream and he said to me, “If God sends a person to your door, please embrace him. There is always a life in front of you.”

Those were the words he said to me four days before he died. For a whole day his words lingered in my mind. In the evening, I had an impulse to solve the mystery, and so I got on to the Internet, typed in: “finding a soul mate in retirement.”

Several sites popped up, and I chose the second one for no particular reason. I quickly read through more than a dozen names with short self-introductions. A writer named Rafe caught my attention and so I left a message that I believe the best way to know a person is face-to-face communication.

I said that I was busy with my philosophy assignment and so I named a convenient cafe for me in the city and it was up to him to name a time if he was interested.

He suggested a time in two days. “You can bring your essay questions with you if you like. I might be able to help.”

That was a surprise and I was looking forward to the meeting.

We both arrived on time. “Hello!” we shook hands.

We sat at a table in the cafe and ordered coffee. I was not sure if it was proper to talk about philosophy straight away when he said, “Do you have the essay questions with you?”

I relaxed and took out a folder from my bag.

While we waited for coffee he started to read the essay questions. The eight philosophers discussed were Descartes, Hume, Berkeley, Dummett, Williamson, Plato, Goldman and Bonjour.

“This question is confusing,” he pointed to one on the list, “I don’t understand it.”

I was impressed with his matter-of-fact attitude, like a scientist, a scholar, there was no pretension.

The first hour of our first meeting became a private lecture.

GROWING UP IN MAO’S CHINA

By Amei Li with assistance from Rafe Champion and several others.

