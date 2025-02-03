When I read about the efforts that people are making keep the British lights on I think about the band that played on while the Titanic went down. Short-term expedients may prolong the agony but the bipartisan obsession with more and more wind can only make things worse.

We have to walk and chew gum at the same time, prop the system up and at the same time explain to the voters that allowing subsidised and mandated wind power onto the grid was a monumental blunder and the only solution is to burn more gas and coal until nuclear is available at scale.

That means teaching “wind literacy” to the general public to ensure that people know about wind droughts and understand that when there is little or no wind there will be little or no wind power, regardless of the size of the windfleet.

For some reason there seems to be an informal ban on straight talk about the root of the power crisis, that is denial of the significance of wind droughts, or at leastthat is the proximate cause, the root cause is warming alarmism based on the climate science fraud.

Maybe there is a ban on talking about that in polite society as well.

COMMENT ON A POST BY KATHRYN PORTER

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kathrynporter26_new-report-blackout-risks-in-the-gb-grid-activity-7291918687303860224-MIz9?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

It is not just the delusions of Ed Milliband that need to be punctured because the problem goes back to the original decision to subsidise and mandate intermittent inputs to the grid to drive out the reliable providers and crash the system. Maybe this was not intentional but it was inevitable.

That suicidal decision was enabled by the failure of the meteorologists to tell politicians and the public EXPLICITLY about wind droughts which the meteorologists know are associated with high pressure systems which they describe in weather reports every day of the week.

Failure to call the meteorologists to account for that failure calls for investigation.

WE REALLY HAVE TO TALK ABOUT WIND DROUGHTS

https://open.substack.com/pub/rafechampion/p/we-have-to-talk-about-wind-droughts