Anton Lang publishes his work under the pseudonym “Tony from Oz” on a private blog. At last report in 2025 he had contributed almost 3,600 posts over seventeen years. See the Introduction to his comprehensive wind generation series.

Since 2008 he has conducted a forensic analysis of the power generated in the National Energy Market for SE Australia, the NEM. For many years he and Paul Miskelly worked independently until they were brought into contact on Jo Nova’s famous blog. Their stories are told in their own words here.

The Method of a “Wind Watcher”

He focusses on the Capacity Factor (CF) which is the proportion of the maximum capacity that a generator is delivering at the moment, or the average over a period of time.

Advocates like to talk about the theoretical or “nameplate capacity” but that grossly over-states the actual performance of intermittent producers like the sun and wind. Well-maintained coal-fired plants can operate at capacity factors approaching 100% while in contrast wind and solar in Australia consistently average less than 30%.

Relying on sources which often plunge to near-zero (every night in the case of solar) requires almost 100% of conventional power in reserve, which both Lang and Miskelly regard as an economic and engineering absurdity.

The Discovery of “Wind Droughts”

Alongside fellow researcher Paul Miskelly, Lang was among the first to demonstrate that low-wind events are not merely local but can cover the entire south-eastern Australian grid for several days and nights at a time.

Using the data recorded by the market operator, AEMO, Lang has identified numerous instances where wind generation across the NEM fell to less than 5% of its installed capacity.

The Dangerous Instability of the Wind Supply

Investigating short-term wind fluctuations over two years from mid 2018 to mid 2020, Lang recorded 107 entries for power losses of 500MW or more within one hour. 500MW is equivalent to a coal generator. The highest fall was 980MW in an hour and there were 16 occasions when the fall was 700MW or greater.

He anticipated that the fluctuations would become much larger as the volume of wind power generation increased. Sure enough, when he repeated the study recently, he found an occasion where the fall in two hours was over 4GW, equivalent to all the coal stations in Victoria going offline in that period.

Frequent outages of coal-fired turbines would be regarded as a serious scandal and receive headline treatment in the media. Similar falls in the wind system pass without comment.

Solar Intermittency and the “Duck Curve”

Lang’s analysis extends to solar power, where he focuses on the “intrinsic intermittency” of the sun. He often uses the analogy of a “flickering candle” to describe solar output, which is absent at night and highly variable during the day due to cloud cover.

He deplores the “Duck Curve” in the grid, where high levels of rooftop solar on sunny afternoons suppress demand for base load power, only for demand to spike sharply in the evening as the sun sets. This “ramping” requirement places immense mechanical stress on aging coal-fired boilers, which are designed to run at a steady rate.

The Case for Base Load and Dispatchable Power

Central to Lang’s philosophy is the need for base load power provided by conventional coal, gas and hydro turbines. This is not just affordable electricity and a “spinning reserve” to fill gaps in the RE supply, because in addition the turbines provide the vital “inertia” required to keep the grid’s frequency stable at 50Hz. Heavy rotating masses in coal and gas turbines provide a reliable buffer against sudden frequency variations (described above). In contrast, batteries and synchronous condensers (flywheels the size of a small house) are expensive “band-aids.”

The Nuclear Alternative

Lang supports nuclear energy for Australia because it is the only proven technology capable of replacing coal at scale. He compares the massive land footprint and raw material requirements of wind and solar farms with the compact, high-output nuclear reactor. For Lang, the refusal to consider nuclear power means that the attempted transition is driven by ideology and not engineering or environmental considerations.

Conclusion

Anton Lang’s work serves as a technical counter-narrative to the prevailing energy policy in Australia. By focusing on the “unsexy” details of electrical engineering—amperes, frequency, inertia, and capacity factors—he strips away the rhetorical polish of the “green transition.” His work on wind droughts and the physics of grid stability signals that it is not sustainable to run a modern economy on intermittent, weather-dependent inputs of wind and solar power. Lang remains a steadfast voice for “energy realism” because the laws of physics will always outlast the laws of politics.