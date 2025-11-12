Can intermittent inputs power a modern society? Consider the steam engine which is not fit for the purpose of powering rockets. No doubt steam engines can be improved but they will not go into space.

Likewise the various components of the RE power system can be improved but still, wind droughts and the lack of feasible or affordable grid-scale storage ensure that the

RE grid will never “lift off.”

Perhaps if steam engines had as much ideological and financial support as RE, Apollo II may still be waiting to launch😊

Well, think about it, trillions have been spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic collateral damage to the planet while the devotees say that the RE transition is really happening! How many more tens of billions will be spent in Australia before the penny drops?

Perhaps the ‘not fit for purpose’ gambit will put a stop to the ongoing debate over

comparative cost studies like GenCost. Just play the best card in the deck – the impossibility of replacing conventional power.

Then play the second best card - the EROI argument. Aidan Morrison has played that card and the leading exponents include Schernikau and Smith.

The Australian Spectator Wind and solar: the energy thieves Rafe Champion · November 5, 2024 It seems that wind and solar power can only survive as parasites on the more efficient conventional generators. Lars Schernikau and William Smith have explained this unpopular truth in a slim and elegant book that demolishes some of the most cherished beliefs of the climate and energy warriors in the alternative universe. Read full story

And put coal back in the Coalition energy policy

The Australian Spectator Put coal back in the Coalition energy policy Rafe Champion · May 3, 2024 Most protagonists of nuclear power like to say it is clean, meaning no CO2 is released, as though this is desirable. Certainly, it is a selling point for people who think that carbon dioxide is the driver of potentially lethal global warming. Read full story

From

The Spectator, June 2024