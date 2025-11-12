ARE WIND AND SOLAR POWER FIT FOR PURPOSE?
Can intermittent inputs power a modern society? Consider the steam engine which is not fit for the purpose of powering rockets. No doubt steam engines can be improved but they will not go into space.
Likewise the various components of the RE power system can be improved but still, wind droughts and the lack of feasible or affordable grid-scale storage ensure that the
RE grid will never “lift off.”
Perhaps if steam engines had as much ideological and financial support as RE, Apollo II may still be waiting to launch😊
Well, think about it, trillions have been spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic collateral damage to the planet while the devotees say that the RE transition is really happening! How many more tens of billions will be spent in Australia before the penny drops?
Perhaps the ‘not fit for purpose’ gambit will put a stop to the ongoing debate over
comparative cost studies like GenCost. Just play the best card in the deck – the impossibility of replacing conventional power.
Then play the second best card - the EROI argument. Aidan Morrison has played that card and the leading exponents include Schernikau and Smith.
And put coal back in the Coalition energy policy
From
The Spectator, June 2024
I have thought this for a while now. Trying to power the economy with intermittents is like trying to get to the moon in a Volkswagen (or a steam engine!) 😁 Solar power is okay for low energy use, like I’ve seen a lot of those traffic things, probably for counting vehicles, along the highway in many places. I’m sure there are many other ways to use it. Just not for the majority power generation on the grid.
Network solar and all wind should be banned.