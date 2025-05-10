Mark Mills referred to wind droughts as a great untold story of the decade, I would have suggested the great story of the millennium bearing in mind we are only 25 years in😊

I also like to say that wind droughts would have been the great discovery of the 20th century because that discovery could have averted one of the greatest public policy blunders of all time, the net zero crusade for green energy, that has cost trillions of dollars to get more expensive and less reliable power along with massive damage to forests and farmland.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-late-discovery-of-wind-droughts

Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang did the work and Jo Nova brought their work to the world on her magnificent blog https://joannenova.com.au/.

The Energy Realists of Australia took up the story but officialdom took no notice at home or abroad, although we hear more about wind droughts nowadays than we did five or six years ago.

The stories of Anton and Paul need to be told so I collected their stories in good time so they will not be lost. I sent them some questions so they could take their time to reply at leisure in their own words without the labour-intensive work of interviewing and transcription that is required for oral history.

The shelves of the Oral History Unit in Canberra are loaded with tape recordings by amateur oral historians that will mostly never be transcribed😊

PAUL MISKELLY

This is Paul’s 2012 paper. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1260/0958-305x.23.8.1233

Academic discussion continues as to whether a fleet of grid-connected wind farms, widely dispersed across a single grid network, can provide a reliable electricity supply. One opinion is that wide geographical dispersion of wind farms provides sufficient smoothing of the intermittent and highly variable output of individual wind farms enabling the wind farm fleet to provide for base load demand. In an examination of the 5-minute time-averaged wind farm operational data for 21 large wind farms connected to the eastern Australian grid - geographically the largest, most widely dispersed, single interconnected grid in the world (AER, [1]) - this paper challenges that opinion. The findings also suggest that the connection of such a wind farm fleet, even one that is widely dispersed, poses significant security and reliability concerns to the eastern Australian grid. These findings have similar implications for the impact of wind farms on the security of electricity grids worldwide.

Hi Rafe,

Thank you for the opportunity. How to keep the answers short is the problem!

1. Our family, including the famous Andrew, was based in Taralga, NSW, running a vineyard and winery enterprise, when a parasite turned up to establish a wind farm there. As members of a community group, my wife and I started a letter-writing opposition to the proposal. One outcome of the inevitable publicity was that I was invited by a Greens group in Goulburn to present the anti-wind case at a “seminar” there. A member of the other side was Mark Diesendorf. As you might expect, a lively debate was the result. It felt very much like being the token Conservative on Late Line!

Anyway, one good result was that I met a local Country Energy engineer. Long story short: it was he who taught me where to find and how to read the AEMO data. All that was then available was the abstruse file set that we all of us know as that at www.nemweb.com.au.

Oh, this was in 2005. I guess it is fair to say that I initiated the studies with that engineer, by asking him if he could lay his hands on wind farm operational data. He could and did, but we had to keep his involvement strictly confidential.

Of the many people with whom my wife Glenda and I became involved was Randall Bell, a lawyer from Geelong. Randall put me in touch with engineer Peter Mitchell, who very quickly put me in touch with his mate Dr Tom Quirk. Tom brought his big physics and maths statistical guns to bear on the matter, and so began that collaboration. In the meantime, Andrew was extracting the AEMO wind data for Peter Mitchell and others in Victoria and SA, putting it up on a website for them. Out of that was born the anero.id energy pages.

Tom, using the AEMO data as posted by Andrew, managed to get the first paper published in 2010. He very generously named Andrew as co-author for his primary role in extracting the AEMO data presented in Tom’s analysis.

2. Source of funds: this, and subsequent work has been done on an entirely voluntary basis.

3. The only notice taken by anyone outside the windfarm-affected community was, seemingly, by Dr Mark Diesendorf. In his paper, Tom had cited, and debunked the speculations in Diesendorf’s (non-refereed) paper, “The Baseload Fallacy”. Diesendorf’s response was to disseminate an edited version of that paper, in which he sought to ridicule both Tom and Andrew as “renewable-energy deniers”, and to infer that both were lackeys of the fossil-fuel lobby. This latter version can still be downloaded I think. It has an Appendix wherein he indulges in name-calling. Diesendorf has been one of the more prominent pro-wind campaigners over the years, as I guess you know.

It was as a result of the claim of “cherry picking” of the data in that Diesendorf article that I thought to publish the paper analysing a full calendar year of wind farm data.

4. We have had no contact with any AEMO people. I think that Tom might have tried to use his network of colleagues but as far as I know, nothing came of it.

As for State agencies, the only contact there was with NSW Planning during the two matters that went before the NSW L&E Court over the Taralga Wind Farm proposal.

That “contact” was almost entirely as combatants in the Court matter. I have written many submissions re wind farms to both State and Commonwealth Inquires, etc., but I am unaware that any notice has been taken of my findings.

5. I have had no contact with John Morgan. I am aware of his work with colleague Peter Lang, but not the item you mention.

6. My contact with Anton comes via Jo Nova. I had come across his postings at her site and thought that what he is doing is so, so valuable that I considered that I might be able to be of use. What else can I say? At the very least, Anton should be given an OAM for what he does!

7. My primary overseas contact, and a very valuable one, over what is now many years, is Derek Birkett, an English electrical engineer who, among a wide set of power and project engineering experience, was a long-time grid controller in Scotland.

8. Wind resource data.

There have been a number of broad-brush studies by CSIRO groups that pointed out likely candidate regions in Australia, but, so far as I am aware, the only significant local site data is that collected on their wind masts by prospective wind farm developers. As we found in the Court matters, this information is held very much commercial-in-confidence by those outfits, even one from another. To my mind, this data is of little use as regards the actual impact of the generators on the grid. It is the actual operational data which ought to have been examined as regards Due Diligence.

The wind resource data is a bit like that about any mining resource. It provides the windie with an estimate of the likely return in subsidies that can be expected to be paid.

ANTON LANG (Tony from Oz)

Tony from Oz is a veteran wind watcher. He provides very helpful daily and weekly summaries of the power situation.

https://papundits.wordpress.com/?s=OzWindPowerGenerationTFO

This is the Introduction to his comprehensive wind generation series. https://papundits.wordpress.com/2019/10/01/australian-daily-wind-power-generation-data-introduction-with-permanent-link-to-daily-posts/

Rafe,

‘Brief’ isn’t something I’m good at I’m afraid, as context gets probably misconstrued, so I’ll be a little like Paul with his reply.

I did my electrical trade training in the RAAF from 1967. In those days trade training was split into 3 separate parts. Although that total may only be 17 Months spread across 30 Months, they taught their ‘people’ face to face in the classroom for 40 hours a week, so all up that’s around 3000 hours of actual classroom teaching.

The (RAAF) wanted their tradesmen to know everything electrical, and even though we were aircraft tradesmen, virtually none of that was aircraft related, as we followed up at our Squadrons with aircraft specific teaching. I worked on 4 combat aircraft in my time, and a trainer as well, so there was also a lot of that extra classroom teaching as well. Since then (60s/70s) that trade training has been lowered so current trade training for the electrical trade is vastly lessened.

I worked as a tradesman rising through the ranks for 17 years, moving more into man management and supervision. Then I spent 5 years teaching the electrical trade to new people at the RAAF School Of Technical Training, one year as the Senior Electrical Trade Training Examiner, and then at a desk work position for my last year.

When I was discharged in 1992, I was awarded an Associate Diploma in Electrical Engineering, virtually meaningless I thought at the time, but it does give me some qualification into what I write about. I applied to TAFE here in Queensland to teach, but the teaching qualification I had was lowly, so they would only employ on a part time basis, without pay.

Now, to my electrical power generation background. In March of 2008, I made a comment at a US blog site and he owner asked if I would like to become a regular contributor. I had not done anything in that vein, so he just told me to write anything I wanted.

This was not long after, amidst popping cameras that Kevin Rudd had given that all important second signature to The Kyoto Protocol at the Bali Summit for the UNFCCC.

I knew (a little so it seems) about power generation, so I wanted to canvass how the U.S. could replace its coal fired power fleet to comply with the CO2 emissions reduction required by Kyoto. I envisaged around five or maybe eight separate posts. It evolved into around 55 posts at the rate of one every two to three days. The more I looked the more I found, and the more I realised we were being conned by renewable power proponents.

It was a very sudden crash course into (real) electrical power generation from every source. I was horrified by the renewable power data I was reading, and for those posts I was doing around five hours or more a day, just in research.

I soon realised that these renewables of choice could NEVER replace coal fired power on the scale required.

The hardest thing to write about was wind power, and I took ages of researchi. I found the driest study on the technical aspects, (long since disappeared) and it quoted that wind could be scientifically proved to operate at a CF of 38%. That figure was used ‘religiously’ by every single proposed wind plant, sometimes higher (and it still is to this day at that 38% mark)

However I found from different countries that the best was 32%, and Germany was only operating (in 2008/9) at 25%. So I wrote that up, and that one Post was the hardest time I ever had to hitt that ‘Publish Post’ button. I just ‘knew’ that this was the end for me, I would be very soon found out, and that would be the end of my writing about wind power.

In the days weeks and months that followed I scoured everything looking for where I had made that mistake, but each time, it just proved what I said.

Then after a Month or so, I just got back into power generation, concentrating on coal fired power, compared with wind generation, and then all sources of power generation.

I really wanted to explore Base Load as it had only been used as a disparaging adjective for those ‘filthy disgusting’ coal fired plants. No one had explored it, and I was certain this was missing from the whole discussion. Here in Australia, that Base Load figure is 18,000MW, and no one mentions it. It has been at that level now for all the time I have been looking ever so slowly rising. To that end I was looking for examples of Load Curves I could use to explain that, and it was not until I stumbled across an earlier version of Andrew Miskelly’s site that I found just those Load Curves. I had found earlier ones for other Countries, but virtually nothing for Australia, long before any of the Australian sites.

That’s when I started using his site frequently, watching as it evolved over the years into what is now, most probably the single best resource for power generation in the country

I did that Base Load Series on a daily basis for a year, showing and detailing the sources of power across the day. Then there was a suggestion that I do something similar on ALL power generation sources here in Australia. That took me around three/four hours a day for the data and the images of all sources. That also lasted a year or more as we moved home during that time.

And now for the last two years I have been doing just the wind generation data and images.

So I have been working exclusively on those data Posts now for almost five years, with a long intensive look at Wind generation, conclusively PROVING that no matter what is said about it, wind can only ever average 30% CF on a fleet wide basis.

I now have around 2600 separate Posts at my home site, most of them on electrical power generation. At the start, I thought it was probably the driest thing out and because of that, no one would ever want to know about it, but the interest I have found has been astounding really, and it has surprised me no end, that people have a thirst for this sort of information. My main task was to (attempt to) make it understandable for people with no background in power generation. Whether I have achieved that is for others to say.

I have had no experience with the AEMO other than four calls I have made there with enquiries, and each time, I have had an Engineer call me back at a later time, and we have talked for half an hour to an hour, as the EE realised that I had an idea of what I was talking about.

So, Rafe, that’s where I am now, and I’ll just keep doing what I do now, as I have finally made it to 70 years old and it gives me something to do at home. There is now 3 years of data, and others can use that information as best they wish.

Tony.