Edited by R W Home. Published in association with the Australian Academy of Science by the Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, 1988.

These essays convey the impression of immense energy and industry. Clearly many people are hard at work in the archives preparing the way for future research programmes in the history of local science and technology. The book itself is a handsome and high quality production, combining some of the bulk and sheen of the coffee table volume with the compendious footnotes of the doctoral dissertation. The notes average a hundred per paper, making this book an excellent starting point for further reading.

The aim of the collection is to 'open windows on to various aspects of Australia's scientific past' (xvii). It contains three chapters on the early days, five on science in a colonial society and seven on the passage to modernity. The papers in the first section treat the cosmology of the Aborigines, the French scientific expedition to Tasmania in 1802 and the difficult circumstances for the life of the mind in the early years of the colony. The 'colonial science' papers cover the 'long arm of London', the factors contributing to the growth of science up to 1900, the activities of the botanist Baron von Mueller of the Melbourne Botanic Gardens, a colonial echo of the great debate over the gorillas in our family tree, and the early employment of chemists for industrial research in the Colonial Sugar Refining company. The third section has chapters on radiotherapy for cancer, the mobilisation of science during World War Two, medical science, plant introduction, early radio astronomy, recent progress in general astronomy and the modern history of the advisory bodies which contribute to science policy.

Inevitably the collection is selective and readers may be pained to find that their favorite subject is missing. Those who yearn to read about our achievements in soil science and agriculture can find solace in the excellent two volume Plants and Man in Australia edited by D J and S G M Carr (Academic Press, 1981) and in C M Donald's superb 'Innovation in Australian Agriculture' in Agriculture in the Australian Economy (Ed. D B Williams, Sydney University Press, revised 1982).

Two matters cause concern, one of which is external to the book, the other internal. First, will the book find an adequate readership? This question concerns the state of affairs in 'the house of intellect' as Barzun called it, in a book of the same name. He noted that millions are now literate, hundreds of thousands have higher education but it becomes harder to find a few tens of thousands to attend to intellectual matters. This problem is reflected in the meagre circulation of Search (under 4,000) which should be the leading Australian forum for discussion of the issues raised in this book.

The internal problem is one of theoretical development, namely the shortage of powerful theories to focus attention on significant details, to reveal unexpected connections and to open up new problems. Similarly there are too few common themes to link disparate studies and provide threads of continuity amidst the wealth of information and interesting stories. One theme which does surface regularly is the dearth of privately funded research in this country. Another is the failure of secondary industry to take advantage of local scientific expertise and mount effective research and development programmes.

Though Australian science has attained a high level of achievement, Australian industry has failed to keep pace...[firms] limit their horizons to import-replacement manufacturing rather than looking to export markets" (xvii).

This may be contrasted with the relatively vigorous science-based industrial activity of the 1880s referred to on page xiii. One is inclined to wonder what went wrong between the 1880s and the present day? As noted below, the answer is most likely the New Protection which came in shortly after Federation.

In view of the current agitation over education and science policy two areas of investigation call for urgent attention. One might be called "the ecology of intellectual achievement". This concerns the personal, institutional and cultural factors which influence creativity and the growth of knowledge. The other is a similarly ecological investigation of the influences which promote commercial application of research findings (the 'D' part of R&D).

It appears that pure and applied work can flourish in partnership if a number of conditions are met. First, talented people are required who are interested in both practical and theoretical problems. Second, they should have high standards and high expectations of achievement. These attitudes tend to be assimilated by contact with gifted and inspiring teachers or colleagues early in life. They are killed by the inductivist, 'just collect the facts' method and the conformist, follow the Professor" ethos of Kuhn's 'normal science'. In each case the antidote is the Popperian spirit of conjecture and refutation. Thirdly, institutional and personal linkages are required to carry ideas backwards and forwards between the study/laboratory and the factory/farm.

Finally, to promote commercial application of ideas, industry needs to operate in a competitive environment, with the world as a potential market, instead of sheltering behind protective walls. Unfortunately most of the people who write about science policy start with the premise that more government involvement is required, more committees, more central direction to 'pick winners' for favoured (protected) treatment. It seem that the sad lesson of the New Protection (tariffs plus central wage fixing) has not been learned.

The chapters on medicine and astronomy in this collection show that Australians have provided plenty of raw material for studies on the ecology of achievement. These two fields, with agriculture and mining, show that the sporting arena is not the only place where Australians can defy the cultural cringe and perform at world standard. The story of medical research shows a kind of boom and bust cycle with a surge of activity during the 1890s followed by relative stagnation until the advent of privately funded institutes, notably the Kanematsu Institute at Sydney Hospital and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne. Progress in the 1890s shows the effect of tackling problems with an eye to their practical and fundamental aspects (among them snake bite and temperature regulation by the native marsupials), the importance of early influences and the synergistic effect of collaboration between good friends. For a time these outweighed the negative influence of isolation from the main centres of medical research.

The radio astronomy story shows the value of teamwork (again), overseas links, adequate resourcing and the sense of urgency engendered by the war effort. The good work continued post war, guided by the joint talents of Bowen (Chief of the CSIR/CSIRO Radiophysics Laboratory) and Pawsey, his right-hand man. These two exemplified a generalisation made by Rogers and Shoemaker in their Communication of Innovations (Free Press, 1971) to the effect that intellectual innovators often need a powerful and streetwise mentor to look after their funding and other organisational matters while their ideas come to fruition.

All the essays in the volume deserve some favourable comments. The most significant criticism, overall, is not to be laid at the door of any individual because it concerns the rudimentary state of theory in the field. Small nuggets of minutiae are to be found - the French scientists preferring to arm wrestle with the native men rather than grappling with the women, the prominent dummy knobs build into experimental apparatus to thwart Pawsey's compulsive knob-twiddling, Joan Sutherland's first job as a typist in the Radiophysics Laboratory. In short a book to savour and one to draw to the attention of your local high school and public librarians.

Sir John Carew Eccles 1903-

Sir John Eccles stands tall in the front rank of Australian scientists with other Australian Nobel Laureates. Eccles was indeed a giant among the leading international figures in brain research in a brilliant career of intellectually and physically demanding experimental work spanning the decades from 1929 to 1972.

John Carew Eccles was born in Melbourne on 27 January 1903, son of a school teacher. After a distinguished undergraduate career with first class honours in Medicine he won the Rhodes Scholarship for Victoria in 1925 and moved on to conquer fresh academic fields at Oxford. There he had the immense good fortune to study under Sir Charles Sherrington "the one man in the world whom I wished to have as my master".

Eccles thrived in the academic environment of Oxford and especially enjoyed the companionship available to him in Magdalen College. He met famous senior colleagues and became close friends with younger men who became significant figures in fields ranging from English and chemistry to philosophy and theology. He also started his professional association with many outstanding scholars in his own field "a wonderful and intimate association, not restricted to neuroscience, for during our experiments the conversation ranged widely over literature, history and art".

Much of his research was concerned with the processes of communication across the space between nerve cells (synapses), and between cells in the nervous system and tissues outside the nervous system such as muscles. His early work on reflexes in the spinal cord led eventually to the development of techniques to record the electrical activity in single nerve cells and then to the seminal discovery of the mechanisms of synaptic excitation and inhibition in the spinal cord. Because these processes of excitation and inhibition undelie all the functions of the brain his findings led to a remarkable enhancement of brain research throughout the world which continues to the present day.

His early career blossomed in the heady atmosphere of the British Physiological Society during one of its great periods. However, with the rise of Hitler, he took the opportunity to return to the apparent security of Australia as the Director of the Kanematsu Institute for Pathology at Sydney Hospital. From a basic or fundamental researcher's point of view, there were some drawbacks in this situation. The University medical school was very much a teaching institution and the university campus was located some kilometers away. During the war the Kanematsu became the major blood bank for the war effort and Eccles became involved in various applied research projects such as noise protection and communication in the high noise levels of tanks and aeroplanes. But despite these pressures and distractions he managed to continue publishing on his major concerns, aided by gifted co-workers who arrived from overseas.

Eccles headed the Kanematsu Institute from 1937 to 1944, then in search of a more hospitable environment for basic research he moved to the University of Otago. He once described himself as a traveller, like Odysseus, forced to wander from one research institute to the next, carrying his own highly specialised equipment "like a snail with his house on his back".

The move to Otago was not at first favourable for research because Eccles carried a huge teaching load. However with characteristic energy he returned to his research aided by a newly constructed set of experimental instruments, (the best of their kind in the world, which subsequently moved on to Canberra). His later interests extended to the mechanisms of information processing in the cerebral cortex, the cerebellum and the hippocampus, and he became increasingly concerned with philosophical matters related to the interaction between the brain and mental processes.

In New Zealand Eccles started one of his most important intellectual friendships, with Karl Popper, a Viennese refugee teaching philosophy at Christchurch. Deeply impressed by Popper's then unfashionable views on scientific method, Eccles proceeded to falsify his own cherished theory on synaptic transmission, accepting the result as a pointer to new directions for research.

His mother and her sisters had been fine musicians, though he was not noticably talented in this area himself. During his Otago days he took up music as an active interest, partly inspired by cultured European refugees. He also hosted social gatherings at his home on Friday evenings, including folk dancing. With his wife he enjoyed the repertory theatre, first in Oxford, then at the Independent Theatre in North Sydney and later in New Zealand. They also enjoyed opera and ballet when they were available.

In 1951 Eccles was enticed from the combination of teaching and research at Otago to the newly created John Curtin School of Medical Research at the Australian National University. In those early days the University appeared to consist of "a large grassy wooded tract of land on which there were two army huts for administrators". However, a combination of financial backing, inspired administration and a fully international orientation saw the School of Medical Research flourish, and with it the Department of Physiology headed by Eccles from 1951 to 1966.

Like Medawar, Eccles had a gift for surrounding himself with talented and congenial co-workers, a situation he created repeatedly in his moves around the globe, marred only by two unhappy years in Chicago. One Canberra co-worker reported that he could not leave the team because every time the prospect arose, Eccles offered him a better job.

Eccles was always aware of the need for institutional supports for the life of the mind. He was delighted with Menzies' choice of the residential college and faculty club, called University House, as the first permanent building to be erected on the new site. The club provided a meeting place for scholars from all disciplines and Eccles contrasted this generous provision with the miserable facilities for the faculty members at many Americn universities. He was one of the founding members of the Australian Academy of Science which was granted its charter by Queen Elizabeth in 1954. He was deeply involved in the construction of the Aademy's headquarters and served as the second President, following Mark Oliphant.

His time in Canberra ended in 1966 as he approached the compulsory retiring age of 65. He moved on to North America and continued active research at Chicago (1966-1968) and the State University of New York at Buffalo (1968-1972).

The move from Australia coincided with a major change in his private life. He had married Irene Frances Miller in 1928 (the year before he took his Doctorate) and she bore him four sons and five daughters. When he left Australia his wife stayed here, in 1968 the marriage was dissolved and he married again. He spent his retirement with his second wife in Switzerland, surrounded by his books and journals. There he pursued the mind-body problem, following the example of his first master, Sherrington, with added inspiration from his philosopher friend Popper.

Throughout his long academic career he was the recipient of many prizes, awards, lectureships and honorary degrees. Chief among them were a Fellowship of the Royal Society, Knight Bachelor (1958), the Nobel Prize for Medicine which he shared with A L Hodgkin and A F Huxley in 1963, Membership of the Pontifical Academy of Science and Companionship of the Order of Australia (1990).

He is survived by both his first and second wife, the children of his first marriage, almost 30 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Lindsay Gardiner E. V. Keogh - Soldier, Scientist and Administrator. Hyland House, Melbourne, 1990. 192 pp. hb. $25.

This book reflects great credit on the author, the publisher, and the subject himself. Lindsay Gardiner has done a fine job and the publisher has taken a chance with the life story of a somewhat obscure figure who died twenty years ago. Many people, like the author and myself, will probably have to admit that the name of E. V. Keogh (1895-1970) hitherto meant nothing to them. He does not appear in the chapter on medical research in Australian Science in the Making (CUP, 1988). Nor is he recorded in Mellor's The Role of Science and Industry (in the 1939-45 war), though his co-workers during that period are liberally cited.

Keogh is the epitome of the quite achiever, like a footballer, never voted best on the ground, whose contribution would earn him the most valuable player award in the eyes of anyone who looked carefully at the video replay. And what a list of achievements this 'replay' of his life turns up! He helped to develop the malaria treatment used by the Australian forces in the Pacific during the second world war. His work in the Commonwealth Serum Laboratory delivered penicillin for civilians while elsewhere the 'wonder drug' was limited to military use. He took charge of the Victorian anti-TB program during the early 1950s. He supervised the development and testing of the Salk vaccine in Australia. He injected new life into the Victorian Anti-Cancer Council and made it a potent force in research, treatment and public education.

All of this came after an early life of poverty and pain. His father's uncontrollable drinking broke up an apparently happy and loving family circle when Keogh was five years old. In the army he found comradeship in the ambulance services but at Gallipoli something snapped inside him. The warm-hearted young medical orderly became an angel of death as a machinegunner on the Western front. Then came three lost years on a failing dairy farm where he talked the demons out of his system in the company of a kindly but uncomprehending farmboy. Then to medical school, a disciplined and dedicated scholar on the way to success.

This is a worthy companion to Facey's A Fortunate Life, also Keogh's story is psychologically more interesting and his contribution to public life is much more significant. Much of the psychological interest and many of the biographer's problems can be traced to Keogh's remarkable habit of moving behind the scenes. Perhaps he had an obsession with invisibility, certainly as far as posterity is concerned, because he left hardly any personal records. One of his files labeled 'personal' contained detailed records of racing form and his bets over a long period.

At the personal level 'Bill' Keogh emerges as a man of immense warmth and charm, with a range of interests from betting on the horses to art and literature. The more intimate and troubled aspects of his private life are treated with impeccable sympathy and discretion. We are fortunate to have the benefits of Keogh's life and Lindsay Gardiner's work.

Sally Batton Boillotat, with contributions from John Kohnke, Joy Poole and Max Walters. Photographed by Peter Solness Polocrosse: Australian Made, Internationally Played, Belcris Books, Sydney, 328 pp, hb.

Alex Buzo and Jamie Grant, (Eds.) The Longest Game: A Collection of the Best Cricket Writing, William Heineman Australia, 440pp, $37.95hb.

Roy Masters Inside Rugby League, Pan, 296pp, $12.99pb.

These three books are remarkably good, and they each have something to offer people who would not normally want to be seen near the Sports shelves. Polocrosse, superbly designed and printed with vibrant colour photos and helpful diagrams, provides an account of the history, nature and leading personalities in this rapidly growing game. The rules combine features of polo and lacross, indeed it is called "poor man's polo" because players only need one horse, not a stable of expensive livestock. Part of the book is devoted to pictures and profiles of leading figures and families in the game, "pioneers, leaders and characters". Clearly the game has the capacity to create addicts and the family aspect is significant because children can participate in junior events. Carnival weekends resemble a gathering of the clans as whole families converge for the occasion.

Edward and Marjorie Hirst developed the game in 1939 based on an indoor exercise they observed in England where mounted players used modified polo sticks to play a kind of equestrian basketball. They demonstrated their game at Ingleburn, south of Sydney and the first club formed immediately. Women made up the majority of players during the war years; men and women have equal standing in the game because physical strength is not a decisive factor. Success is based on effective tactics, quick thinking, skill, agility and co-ordination between horse and rider. The man from Snowy River, and especially his horse, would be stars in this game which is dominated by Australian stockhorses, descended from English and Spanish thoroughbreds infused with Arabian and Welsh Mountain Pony blood. After the war the game rapidly spread to other states and beyond, so it is now played in several overseas countries including Canada and the United States, with moves afoot for launches in England, France and Italy.

The Longest Game contains over 60 short pieces which according to the dustjacket represent "the most entertaining and original collection of cricket writing ever to appear in this country". These are fighting words and any red-blooded reviewer will welcome the chance to hit the offending volume out of the ground. Such a feat is not possible due to the presence of so many talented performers such as Arthur Mailey who usually provided entertainment whether it was a ball or a pen in his hand. Other players of note in the collection include Jack Fingleton, Bob Simpson, Ian Chappell and Ritchie Benaud. The literati are represented by Clive James, Louis Nowra, Peter Kocan and others, notably the editors who contributed no less than ten pieces between them. Some omissions are regrettable, such as D'Arcy Niland's "A Giant with a Flower", specially written for Jack Pollard's collection Six and Out which probably remains the best Australian collection of cricket writing to date.

Both collections contain Ray Robinson's classic account of Stan McCabe's three greatest innings, any one of which would have placed him in the ranks of the immortals. This piece will explain the meaning of Manning Clark's comment that Australian culture requires someone to deliver "a McCabe knock", that is, a superlatively inspiring performance against all the odds. One of the many pearls in this volume is dropped by Buzo in a limpid and evocative essay on Bradman when he refers to "the persistent Javert-like Hutton", the Yorkshire and England captain who finally managed to win The Ashes back from Australia.

Some contributors have a tendency to depict the recent trajectory of the game as a disastrous downward slide from the Chappell era of the ugly Australians through the accelerated commercialisation of the game in the Packer revolution. But this is probably a cyclic process, and we must hope that the best features of the game will survive. It may help to remember that W. G. Grace was very good at unsettling opposing batsmen by exchanging pointed remarks with his brothers, also that the game developed as a vehicle for massive bets by the English nobility and most of the early international tours were commercial ventures by the players themselves.

Inside Rugby League does what many critics would regard as impossible. Roy Masters has managed to depict some of the leading figures in the game as intelligent and generally attractive three dimensional personalities. The book is based on extended interviews but it is not an "instant book" created by transcription from tape. The material is thoroughly digested and informed by a broad perspective and a deep knowledge of the game.

Masters (one of Olga's talented brood) started out as a school teacher, turned to coaching and is generally regarded as one of the more cerebral commentators. He vies with Terry Fearnley for the title of the most effective but least rewarded coach of recent times. Both men lifted teams to the limit of their abilities but lacking the elements of good fortune and well placed friends when they were most needed.

Most of his subjects are players or player/coaches and he cast his net wider to examine the administrators (including the new breed of agent/managers for players), the fans, the media and "The Female of the Species", a particularly memorable football wife. On administration, he records that club committees consist of seven men, one of whom does all the work, while five talk about him and the seventh leaks stories to the press.

Masters notes that rugby league does not have much attraction for artists and intellectuals, with striking exceptions such as Tom Keneally who would contemplate the sacrifice of all his literary works to play a test match for Australia. This is an area of genuine difference between Sydney and the Australian Rules territory to the south where academics and professional people generally follow the game with unabashed enthusiasm. The roll call of fans includes Geoffrey Blainey, Manning Clark, Ross Fitzgerald, the late Ian Turner, B. A. Santamaria, and the economist Greg Harcourt who delayed his return to his spiritual home in Cambridge until he was incapable of pulling on his boots for the University of Adelaide fifth team.