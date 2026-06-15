This is a survey of some reports that failed to reveal the full story about the windless nights that make the green transition impossible.

Chris Uhlmann put wind droughts on the front page of the national daily The Australian, in November last year. This gave the problematic wind supply some 15 minutes of fame after he found some consultants in Queensland who reported that the electricity market operator and planner underestimated the wind drought problem.

They didn’t want to kill their golden goose, and they didn’t tell the full story by far.

The team mustered several hundred years of combined experience in the field but they didn’t reveal what a clever schoolchild could have discovered by searching through the continuous record of wind power generation in the AEMO archives. You can see the records, month by month, back to 2010.

Windless nights are the stumbling block, and you can find that there are several in most of the years since 2010. A single one would be enough to kill the system and Southeastern Australia would be black from end to end, unless there is practically 100% of coal power available to meet the demand.

Other Australian investigators, Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang, explained the problem over a decade ago.

The point is that wind and solar are simply not fit for purpose to support the grid, due to the peculiar demands of the grid and some vital features of wind and solar.

ACADEMIC STUDIES OF THE FEASIBILITY OF THE GREEN TRANSITION.

Here is a preliminary survey of some published papers supporting the transition. All display two major failures, one is to minimise the amount of storage required. The other is to refer to the average generation over a week or more to wash out the effect of single windless nights.

Gilmore et al. at Griffith University 2022 Quantifying the risk of renewable energy droughts in Australia’s national electricity market using MERRA-2 weather data.

https://www.griffith.edu.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0024/1615614/No.2022-06-VRE-droughts-modelling-Griffith.pdf

Purpose. To assess the risk of wind and solar droughts.

Method. Backcasting with 42 years of NASA weather data to predict future storage needs, using representative traces for 54 wind locations and 57 solar locations.

They compared the most challenging periods from their forecast with historical output from wind farms in the NEM from 2020 to 2019.

Results and conclusion.

Modest amounts of storage backed up with gas will suffice to get through VRE (variable renewable energy) droughts.

“The worst seven-day period still delivers half of expected energy and the worst month 2/3 of expected energy… A 30% reduction in expected energy is therefore the worst two week historical VRE drought on record.”

Comment.

They use averages for the seven-day rolling average, the 14-day rolling average and the 28-day rolling average. They pay no attention to nights with low wind.

They note that the worst winter day delivered 1/3 of the long term average but the critical is question is what happens on windless nights.

What is gained by using elaborate back-casting techniques with massive amounts of weather data when windless nights can be seen clearly in the AEMO records.

Boston, Bongers and Bongers 2022. Characterization and mitigation of renewable droughts in the Australian national energy market.

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/2515-7620/ac5677

Purpose.

To explore the cost and feasibility of negotiating wind droughts with storage when the grid has high penetration of VRE.

Methods.

A timeseries of VRE generation was created using the RE Ninja dataset and wind data from the US Dept of Energy National Centre for EP.

Most supply scenarios used wind and solar plus legacy hydro.

Indicative System Costs were calculated rather than Total System Costs.

Results.

Assuming four days of energy storage they found that the supply would have been exhausted in several of the 19 years if only VRE was used to generate the power.

The most difficult year was 2010 and that was not because of particularly severe droughts but there was persistent low wind and the storage could not be recharged.

They concluded that some fossil fuel backup in addition to firming RE from biomass would be required to support the system in a cost-effective manner.

Comments.

What is the cost of four days of storage? That is a major assumption and the cost would be prohibitive.

The study demonstrates the impossibility of dispensing with fossil power for most of our electricity requirements if the full cost of storage is considered,

Tony Wood and James Ha at Grattan Institute.

“Go for net zero: A practical plan for reliable, affordable, low-emission electricity”

https://grattan.edu.au/report/go-for-net-zero/

Charts. https://grattan.edu.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Go-for-net-zero-Grattan-Report.pdf

Briefing pack. https://grattan.edu.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Go-For-Zero-Briefing-Pack.pdf

Purpose.

Cost/benefit analysis of various options to lower emissions towards zero or net zero.

Method. Comparison of three paths.

70% RE

90%

100?

Conclusions.

Australia can achieve a net-zero carbon emissions electricity system without threatening affordability or reliability of supply.

Moving to a system with 70 per cent renewable energy – and closing about two-thirds of today’s coal-fired power plants – would not materially increase the cost of power but would dramatically reduce emissions.

The economic modelling suggests that moving to a system with 90 per cent renewable energy – and no coal – could also be reliable.

Some additional costs – such as more generation, transmission, and storage – would be necessary.

Australia can make the historic transition to a low-emissions electricity system without the lights going out and without power bills skyrocketing.

But getting to 100 per cent renewable energy over the next two decades would be expensive unless there are major technological advances.

Comment.

I expect a close reading will reveal that they have seriously underestimated the cost of storage, also the cost of rewiring the nation and the environmental impact, including lost agricultural production.