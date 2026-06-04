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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
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Newsreaders and net zero zealots cry out in terror "... hottest day/month on record and oceans rising ... polar ice melting more than ever ... droughts worst in history etc.." but their 'recorded history' on which they base their scare tactics go back, what, maybe 200 years. The planet - as any secondary school kid is taught (but forgets when the university gets hold of their brain), is some 4+ Billion years old. Core samples tell us, confirm via rigorous scientific evidence that our planet has had more ice, less ice, more water across the surface of the planet, and less and that temperatures have been way lower and high and CO2 was much higher and when it was the planet was largely a lush jungle because guess what: life and on particular vegetation demands CO2, without which it dies. Scare tactics are, since time immemorial, man's tool of choice when seeking power and/or wealth. We fall for it consistently (remember Y2K when we were told all our computers would fail on December 31st 1999 at midnight... I told my employees it was rubbish which I'd proven by simply resetting my mac to the feared date and time one night and lo... next morning it was putting away reading 01/01/2000 at 8am). The big problem we face in this crazy world is the lack of critical thinking, reasoning, informed debate and curiosity. The masses are told X is Y and they believe it without hesitation. All we have to do is study the planet and its climate / weather history via the rocks, mud and stuff beneath our feet, absorb the irrefutable truths and calm down. Oh yes... and vote out Labor and their helpmates the Teals and Greens and start using the resources this country is blessed with and get cracking on fixing the joint.

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