1. Why do we need to be worried about warming and carbon dioxide?

2. What about accepting that the transition to wind and solar is flatly impossible due to windless nights?

Elaborating on the first point, if you are worried about warming and CO2 emissions, just read a good climate science book and relax:)

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

Amazon nowadays allows generous samples of text to read online before you buy.

Throughout recorded history, the warm times have been good times and in the coldest times, life was truly nasty, brutish and short. The warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still a degree or three short of the Roman Warm Period which was the best time for humans and other living things.

If we are lucky, we might get two or three degrees of warming before we turn the corner and start the downhill run into the next cold spell.

So there is no warming problem and even if there was a warming concern, there is no reason to persecute CO2. It was probably a minor influence in the early stages of warming , however by the Industrial Revolution its effect was exhausted due to diminishing returns.

Warming and CO2 are greening the planet, boosting agricultural yields, and the plants would probably love to have four times as much.

Looking at the long term there have been many periods when the move. CO2 was much higher than it is today, but there has never been any sign of runaway warming.

WINDLESS NIGHTS KILL THE WIND AND SOLAR DREAM

For some reason, the meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings, and the people who designed and legislated Net Zero programs apparently didn’t investigate the continuity of the wind and solar input.

Continuity and adequacy of the electricity supply is mandatory and the Net Zero advocates who want to dispense with coal and gas will have to find some way to keep the lights on through windless nights without 100% backup available from conventional power.

It is all very well to say that we can get by with a manageable amount of wind and solar in the system, but the question is, why would you bother, apart from allowing unsubsidised wind and solar off-grid?

Schernikau and Smith have explained that wind and solar are so inefficient that they are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.

They are parasites, incapable of making an independent living, leaning on more efficient providers like spoiled children who never leave home. They borrow your car, raid the fridge, leave their stuff lying around and don’t even think about the state of their rooms

Schernikau and Smith point out that another index, the energy return on investment (eROI) picks up many of the 10 factors in the total cost of energy and it is vastly more informative than the LCOE because it measures the efficiency of energy systems. Large numbers indicate high efficiency and nuclear power scores around 70 compared with coal near 30 while most wind and solar systems score below 5. That is the cut-off figure between systems that are sustainable and systems that are not efficient enough to survive independently. These figures will be fine-tuned but the tendency is clear.

A state (like South Australia) or country where the energy supply is moving towards domination by wind and solar will eventually suffer from energy starvation and it will have to depend on more efficient sources of power, somewhere else. South Australia imports coal power from Victoria almost every night and Australia imports massive amounts of energy embedded in the wind, solar and battery hardware that we import from China mostly using coal power and hydro.