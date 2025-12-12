This week BHP rising star Brandon Craig has warned Labor it needs to reconsider how policy settings are calibrated, including around emissions and climate targets, or risk being left behind by governments hungrier for mining investment.

Most of the business leaders in recent times have performed like “judas sheep,” leading the flock to the slaughterhouse.

Too many leaders of industry groups and board members of corporations betrayed the interests of their members and shareholders, and the national interest.

They embraced wokeness and pushed or failed to resist a laundry list of destructive, divisive and productivity-sapping progressive causes. You name it - net zero, The Racist Voice, DEI, same-sex marriage, lockdowns, mandatory jabs, union-driven IR reforms.

Jennifer Westacott showed the way during her long tenure at the Business Council of Australia. She has moved on to pasture in higher education but her spirit lives on. The BCA announced that it was looking forward to working with the Net Zero Economy Authority “ensuring the transition to net zero creates improved business and employment outcomes across communities.”

A few years ago some of the captains of industry had a “road to Damascus” experience, call it a “Road to Net Zero” experience. Well, not quite, Paul on the road to Damascus changed from persecuting Christians to leading them. Our current travellers still want to go to Damascus, but not so fast.

Some of the usual suspects were out and about, pleading for a less punishing timetable for the green transition, more realistic or “doable” targets for 2030. Oh but we still want to get to net zero by 2050 of course.

This may sound prudent and reasonable but it denies the brutal reality that the transition to wind and solar power won’t happen because there are wind droughts and there is no grid-scale storage.

Criminal negligence ruled, or maybe sabotage. The meteorologists never bothered to mention that high pressure systems are associated with low wind speeds

The officials who decided to subsidise and mandate wind power on the grid might have inquired about the wind supply. Checking the security of the supply chain would appear to be the most elementary due diligence required before building infrastructure like dams for irrigation, industrial plant and windmills attached to the grid.

It was the same the world over. The 2021 dunkelflaute in Europe came as a surprise although mariners and millers must have known about low wind spells for centuries.

The result of this negligence allied with the obsessive fear of CO2, promoted by unparalled scientific fraud has delivered the worst public policy blunder in peacetime history.

Trillions have been spent worldwide to get more expensive and less reliable power with massive collateral damage to the planet.

Wake up Australia! Engage some Chinese or South Korean contractors to quickly build some new coal plant at a budget price, dramatically reduce the price of power and save the forests and farmland!

By the way, Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang in Australia clearly documented wind droughts over a decade ago but despite the efforts of Jo Nova and the Energy Realists of Australia nobody took any notice.