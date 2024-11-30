http://www.the-rathouse.com/Revivalist4.html

This edition of the Revivalist features two economists and a psychologist. All are men of significant achievement who deserve to be better known and appreciated in wider circles. All three had the misfortune to find themselves working in opposition to the spirit of the age. They might have echoed Hamlet's lament:

The world is out of joint

Oh cursed spite that ever I was born To set it right.

Both Peter Bauer and William Harold Hutt lived long and productive lives, leaving impressive bodies of work standing as monuments to their industry. They also achieved a measure of eminence among those who had eyes to see the value of their work. Suttie died tragically young, with his first and only book in press. He has become almost completely forgotten and it is a privilege and a pleasure to make a small contribution to revive his memory.

Plus a classic essay on Australian protectionism by the historian Ian Hancock.

And the story of the role of commerce and gambling in the rise of cricket, including the first international tour to Canada. And did you know that the first international games were played between the US and Canada?