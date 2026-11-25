It is unhelpful for Australians to blame Chris Bowen (the Minister for Climate Change & Energy) and the Treasurer for the state of the nation because they are just the ball carriers for two particularly obnoxious bundles of Labor policy.

Surely stagflation is inevitable if we don’t rapidly reduce the cost of power by curtailing wind and solar and getting more coal power into the grid. Who will be able to afford electricity if the wholesale price almost doubles over the next three years, as Rystad predicted?

That doesn’t even include the delivery part of the bill which will explode due to the amount of rewiring that is anticipated.

Don’t just blame the Labor Party, you could point the finger at the voters who elected them.

But the voters have to depend on the information that is available, especially from the small number of journalists and commentators who are supposed to be on top of events in the energy space.

Have they been telling people what they need to know about the feasibility of the transition to wind, solar and batteries (and pumped hydro?)

WIND AND SOLAR AIN’T REAL CAPACITY!

Chris Uhlmann appeared in that space a few years ago, although he was not on the list of 100 journalists compiled by The Energy Realists of Australia in 2019 to brief politicians and journalists on energy matters. He pointed out that there is such a thing as lying by omission – not falsifying of distorting the truth but just keeping quiet about it.

See if you can find a journalist who has consistently and clearly explained that the transition to wind, solar and storage cannot work due to wind droughts, especially windless nights.