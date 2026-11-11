Thirteen coal power stations have closed in Australia since 2012, eleven of them in Southeastern Australia. No new coal station has been built since 2009.

Blowing up Australia’s Future - Power stations demolished to save the planet

Coal power capacity in the South East has fallen from about 30 GW to nearly 20 GW, which is the overnight base load.

This is a critical situation because we have lacked adequate spare capacity since Hazelwood closed in 2017. The situation is precarious because one more coal plant closure will almost certainly trigger rolling blackouts on nights when the wind is low.

Don’t forget that wind and solar ain’t real capacity because they’re not there during nocturnal wind droughts.

Serious blackouts have been avoided since 2017 (except for Melbourne in Jan 2021) because the loss of heavy industries like smelters has contained the growth in demand for power. In addition, emergency mechanisms like Reliability and Emergency Reserve Trader (RERT) contracts with heavy users have been deployed by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to bridge supply shortfalls. These mechanisms add to the final cost of electricity to consumers.

Demand management by strategic deindustrialisation or “managed decline” can’t go much further because we are running out of smelters to close.