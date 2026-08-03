Two reports from the Page Research Centre are a major contribution to the Australian energy debate and everyone should read them in the hope that Australia can remain a first-world country. Don’t laugh. South Australians are being encouraged to embrace a future when the power is out from time to time.

It must be true because our ABC reported it.

With yet another power price hike in the works this year, an energy technology expert warns South Australians may need to consider tolerating the occasional blackout for the sake of cheaper power.

The first Page paper is The Choices we Face: Economic Self-Harm or a Pro-Human Future by Gerard Holland and Gene Tunny (February 2025).

They examined four alternative energy policies ranging from 100% wind and solar to a grid dominated by coal, as it was not long ago, when power was cheap and we had sustainable manufacturing industries. They estimated the likely cost of each programme, the price of power for consumers and the environmental impact.

The 100% wind and solar pathway calls for $332 billion of capital and retail electricity prices will rise by 70%. As to environmental impact, the carnage in the forests and farmlands will have to be multiplied by a factor of five or more to get from 23 GW of installed capacity to 120 GW in 2050.

The current policy pathway charted by AEMO in the Integrated System Plan will require investment of $261 billion, and retail prices are expected to rise by 30% to 70%. The destruction of forests and farmlands continues unabated.

The Technology Neutral Pathway, or “all of the above, excluding coal”, like the Liberal policy at the last election, calls for capital investment of $163 billion. Retail power prices could rise 30% in the short term, with a 4% reduction eventually. Forests and farmlands continue to be trashed, albeit at a reduced rate.

The no-net-zero option with new coal dominating the supply has capital investment of $103 billion, and retail power prices fall as much as 25%. The pillage of forests and farmlands stops.

This analysis was anticipated 10 years ago, when a group of engineers in NSW modelled the Total System Levelized Cost of Energy. That is the average cost of production of electricity over the lifetime of the equipment. Unlike the CSIRO GenCost study, this approach takes account of the long lives of coal, hydro and nuclear facilities that are good for well past 50 years, unlike wind and solar facilities that may last 20 years.

They found that a coal-dominated grid would deliver power at a cost of 69 cents per kwh, the AEMO plan would generate power at a cost of 218 cents per kwh (3 x coal), and the 100% wind and solar option was far and away the most expensive at 415 cents per kwh (7 x coal). These figures seriously underestimate the RE cost because they do not include the additional transmission lines required for the wind and solar facilities.

The second significant Page Centre report by Gerard Holland and Justin de Vries is Delivering a High Energy Australia (November 2025).

Australia’s net zero strategy is failing, and they focus on delivering a High Energy Australia to restore affordability, strengthen national security and renew the covenant between people and land. As befits a National/Country Party institution, they stress the neglected needs of the land and its people that are invisible in the city, especially behind the “goats cheese curtain” of the inner suburbs.

The report goes to another level after rehearsing the familiar themes of restoring affordability and rebuilding industry. They offer a vision of environmental stewardship, seeking harmony between conservation and national development.

They have taken up the task of championing the environment that the Greens and other scientifically illiterate green zealots never attempted. These destructive frauds pretend to care about the environment while they are mute in the face of the two-fisted assault on the forests and farmlands in the pursuit of net zero. The “official” environmental protection groups have been bought by government grants.

Holland and de Vries point out the preposterous situation where 95% of our emission reduction since 2005 has come from destroying the property rights of the modern custodians of the land. Some of the most productive food producers in the world are penalised while tracts of bush and farmland are being cleared for wind and solar factories, threatening biodiversity and regional livelihoods.

The balance of conservation and production calls for responsible resource management with evidence-based sustainable practises, unfettered by the red and green tape generated by uninformed predatory regulators.

They demand restoration of the damage done by the reckless development of ruinous, intermittent energy facilities. Surprisingly, they tip their hat to reduction in carbon emissions, but it is a minor blemish in an exciting and challenging programme.

SEE ALSO

ENVIRONMENTAL CARNAGE INFLICTED BY THE NET ZERO PONZI SCHEME

FROM THE THIRD WORLD TO SOIL, GROUNDWATER AND LANDFILL NEAR YOU.

OFFICIAL REFUSAL TO PROTECT OUR FARMLANDS FROM TOXIC SOLAR PANELS.