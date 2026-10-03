We urgently need cheaper energy and there is only one way to get it.

New coal burners can keep the lights on with cheap and reliable energy until nuclear is an option.

The Net Zero target will inevitably wreck the economy and bring economic and environmental ruin to our once proud, productive, and prosperous nation.

Energy prices have been killing our industries for years, yet official agencies have scandalously failed to report the rate of Australia’s deindustrialisation.

Billions are spent on building materials to bury them in holes under windmills while construction lags for houses, hospitals, roads and bridges. Imagine giving houses a higher priority for resources than windmills!

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship and the Page Research Centre spelled out four options for our energy policy in Economic Self-Harm or a Pro-Human Future written by Gerard Holland and Gene Tunny.

FOUR FUTURES

Starting at the bottom with 100 per cent wind and solar (stupidly called renewables.) This calls for $332 billion in investment. Retail electricity prices will rise by 70 per cent.

Number three is the current policy pathway, with an investment of $261 billion. Retail prices are expected to rise by 30 to 69 per cent while the destruction of forests and farmland continues.

Number two is the technology-neutral pathway or ‘all of the above’, including nuclear energy, with a capital investment of $163 billion.

Retail prices could rise 35 per cent in the short term, with the possibility of a 4 per cent decrease in a decade or three. Again, forests and farmlands continue to be trashed.

The first option is ‘No Net Zero’ with cheap and reliable power from new coal burners. Capital investment is $103 billion with retail prices potentially decreasing by 25 per cent. The pillage of forests and farmland stops.

BURNING COAL GENERATES HEAT AND ALSO PLANT FOOD TO GREEN THE PLANET AND BOOST AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION.