Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
1d

Sorry, William, it's not a "slow, certain death" anymore... The government and their manservant, Mr Westerman and the AEMO, have just announced the imminent acceleration of their planned rush to 100% failure. Rafe and others have been warning us for far too long, and still there are far too few who actually take note. Ignorance can and will be fatal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
1d

Sad to see Oz slitting it's own wrists and dying a slow, certain death. It's a beaut country with a fading sense of humour outside the big smokes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture