The price of energy has been killing our industries for years, although the rate of Australia’s deindustrialisation has been scandalously unreported by official agencies.

Do you see our major power-intensive industries closing down? Have you read about the rate of insolvency in small businesses and arrears in mortgage payments?

We urgently need cheaper energy in this country and there is only one way to get it: new coal burners can keep the lights on with cheap and reliable energy until nuclear is fully functional in a decade or three.

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship and the Page Research Centre spelled out four options for our energy policy in Economic Self-Harm or a Pro-Human Future written by Gerard Holland and Gene Tunny.

The Net Zero target embraced by the major parties will inevitably wreck the economy and bring both economic and environmental ruin to our once proud, productive, and prosperous nation.

In the last decade, energy prices increased by some 60 per cent in real terms (160 per cent nominal) while renewables increased their share of the power mix from under 10 per cent to more than 40 per cent. Increasing that number won’t reduce the price of energy or even lower emissions because all of the coal capacity will have to be retained as a spinning reserve for nights when there is little or no wind.

All of the critical indicators of economic and personal wellbeing are hostages to the cost of electricity; our stagnant productivity, the declining per capita GDP, the cost of living, the inflation rate, the survival of small business and energy-intensive industries which are rapidly fading away.

Meanwhile, the number of public servants is growing to multiply the number and complexity of regulations that strangle productivity in the private sector.

Billions are spent on building materials, including concrete and steel, only to bury these investments in holes under windmills while construction lags for other kinds of essential infrastructure including houses, hospitals roads and bridges. Imagine giving houses a higher priority for resources, ahead of windmills!

None of this waste and the sacrifice of living conditions for people will make a measurable difference to the amount of CO2 in the air, or even the human contribution to it.

FOUR FUTURES

Starting at the bottom with 100 per cent wind and solar (misleadingly called renewables.) This calls for $332 billion in investment. Retail electricity prices will rise by 70 per cent.

Number three is the current policy pathway, with an investment of $261 billion. Retail prices are expected to rise by 30 to 69 per cent while the destruction of forests and farmland continues.

Number two is the technology-neutral pathway or ‘all of the above’, including nuclear energy, with a capital investment of $163 billion.

Retail prices could rise 35 per cent in the short term with the possibility of a 4 per cent decrease in a decade or three. Again, forests and farmlands continue to be trashed while toxins in solar panels become the asbestos of the future.

The first option is ‘No Net Zero’ with cheap and reliable power from new coal burners. Capital investment is $103 billion with retail prices potentially decreasing by 25 per cent. The pillage of forests and farmland stops.

We urgently have to fast-track a reliable and cost-effective energy supply that is not captive to the scientific illiteracy and ideological obsessions of the Greens and their fellow travellers in the major parties.

The wonderful thing about coal is that you can burn it to get plant food as well as cheap electricity! WIN/WIN!!!!

This piece first appeared in The Australian Spectator on Line.

