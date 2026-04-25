Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Bob Aughton's avatar
Bob Aughton
9h

End renewables subsidies, end the mandated distortion of the energy markets, then take a chainsaw to the red, green, brown and black tape currently strangling Australian private enterprise.

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
1h

Would love some good news. Thinking of what ANZACS achieved we are letting them and ourselves down

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