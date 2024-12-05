Nuclear power is breaking out all over the world apart from Australia.

Wait a minute, why should we do something just because the rest of the world is doing it? All of the Western world is doing net zero, what a wonderful thing if we were the one nation that is not!

Certainly nuclear power should be legal but enough already with the handwaving and posturing of the nuclear exponents who try to avoid telling the simple truth that we will have to burn coal for decades to come if we want to avoid becoming a third world nation.

And they make it worse by saying nuclear is clean, thus supporting the foundational misinformation about climate alarmism and carbon pollution that drives the net zero Ponzi.

Why be so proud to demonstrate scientific illiteracy?

The climate issue has been around for decades and it is scandalous that the Liberal Party has not bothered to find competent advisors on climate matters. They don't need to go any further than the IPA.