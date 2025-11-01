On Friday 31 October the (conservative) Liberal Party gathered behind closed doors to hammer out an agreement on a net zero policy to unite the party.

Like the Conservatives in Britain, the party is in chaos after a crushing defeat by Labor last year and the members of a small group of energy realists in the party are demanding a rejection of net zero.

Looking at the numbers provided by Holland and Tunny, no net zero with power from coal is a no-brainer to keep the wheels of industry turning and put a stop to the carnage in the forests and farmlands of the nation.

Their study, Economic Self-Harm or a Pro-Human Future, modelled four scenarios for our future energy supply.

https://www.arc-conference.com/research-papers/choices-pro-human-future

Summary. https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/burn-coal-in-australia-or-die-in

The conservative Coalition has been spooked by polls and focus groups indicating strong support for the green transition while the Government and the mass media insist that the 2022 election result was an overwhelming mandate for net zero.

You can find what you want in the polls because other surveys show that 90% of people don’t want to pay more than a hundred dollars a year to save the planet. This suggests that support for net zero will plummet if the Opposition can explain the full cost and provide a credible alternative policy.

The rapid turnaround in support for the racist Voice showed that a large majority can evaporate when the Opposition and others engaged in a sustained, evidence-based debate with the formidable body of supporters for the Yes vote.

The evidence to support a future without wind and solar power is available for the Liberal Party rebels in a recent paper by Gerard Holland and Gene Tunny.

Economic Self-Harm or a Pro-Human Future modelled four scenarios.

No Net Zero Path: Focuses on ultra-supercritical coal, offering the lowest costs. Capex $103 billion with retail prices dropping as much as 25%. Pillage and poisoning of farmlands and forests stops.

Technology-Neutral Path: Incorporates nuclear and clean coal. Capex $163 billion and retail prices initially increase substantially, then decline some decades later when nuclear power is running at scale. Farmlands and forests ravaged.

Current Path: Relies on renewables with storage. Total investment $261 billion and retail prices rise by 30–69% with the possibility of blackouts. Catastrophic environmental damage continues.

100% Renewables Path: Total investment $332 billion and retail price increases as much as 70%. Serious concerns about feasibility and energy security. Forests and farmlands pillaged and poisoned.

Clearly, economic and environmental considerations overwhelmingly support coal, against the suicidal wishes of the Coalition policymakers who decreed that coal is the unspeakable four letter word which no candidate was allowed to utter in the election campaign.

Economic Self-Harm is an outstanding, evidence-based analysis and, unlike most policy documents it is a pleasure to read with some resonant passages reflecting Holland’s experience as a speechwriter.

They explain the urgency of our energy crisis and they remind us that all the critical indicators of economic and personal wellbeing are hostages to the cost of electricity. That includes our stagnant productivity, the declining per capita GDP, the cost of living, the inflation rate, the survival of small business and energy-intensive industries which are rapidly fading away.

They collate evidence of the deindustrialisation of the nation that has scandalously not been monitored and reported by any public agency.

The story begins with the current energy challenges in Australia and moves on to explain the three kinds of energy policy decisions that are required.

These are Generation; baseload vs intermittent RE: Transmission and Distribution; centralized vs decentralized: and Regulation, to rationalise the rustic regulations that incentivise investment in intermittent energy instead of dispatchable power.

As to the future, it will be critical to see how much the public perception changes if there is a genuine public debate with the four pathways on the table. Up to date hardly anyone has ever seen a coherent case for coal or indeed any alternative to the net zero program.

If the Liberal Party turns to support energy rationalism in the way they turned to support the NO vote on the Voice, , the popularity of wind and solar power could fall dramatically, especially when people find out how much of the cost has been hidden and how much is yet to come.

There is no place on the grid for intermittent inputs from the wind and sun because the combination of wind droughts and the lack of grid-scale storage blocks the transition from conventional power. The transition is not happening, despite the expansion of intermittent and non-renewable capacity, because the system still depends on coal and it will fail dramatically if more coal stations close.

Schernikau and Smith provided another compelling argument against the futile attempt to transition to intermittent energy; the by explain that wind and solar are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2024/11/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves/

Places like South Australia where the grid is loaded with RE often have to import power from more efficient conventional sources elsewhere. In the case of South Australia it is coal power from Victoria.

Britain and Germany import power using interconnector but Australia has no international links and instead we import energy-intensive goods from China, especially the hardware for our wind and solar infrastructure.

Gerard Holland worked with The Alliance of Responsible Citizens in London and he is now chief executive of the Page Research Centre in Canberra.

Gene Tunny is the Director of Adept Economics, with wide experience in consulting and teaching economics.

https://www.arc-conference.com/research-papers/choices-pro-human-future