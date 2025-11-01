Rafe’s Substack

Howard Dewhirst
Nov 2

So called renewables are as unfit for driving the modern industrial world as sails would be for powering an aircraft carrier. Sailors breathed sigh of relief when steam power enabled them to sail round the world without getting stuck in the doldrums, relying on renewables will put us all back into the age of sail.

Lone Wolf
Nov 1

What would be interesting to see is a 5th Option - nuclear only. I am not a scientist or physicist or energy seller or involved in the construction of nuclear facilities, but I am aware that nuclear power can be fed into the existing poles and wires; therefore, my question is this: with keeping coal going and transitioning to nuclear only (SMRs) does the pillaging and poisoning of farmlands stop, decline or increase?

The potential power of the future for the planet is likely to come from the microwave through terahertz frequency range (millimetre plasma wave drilling to access thermal energy, which is being developed at MIT in the US). The facts are that technological breakthroughs occur constantly and will likely accelerate with AI and quantum computing.

For Australia to consider impoverishing itself and turning the lights off for business, education, health, farming (food production + storage + delivery), transport, without even getting to the home fridge, air con and TV is ludicrous. But as we've seen, there are very big bucks to be made from cultish ideology and legalistic inventions (invented by lawyers such as carbon credit offsets, ESG, Scope 3 Reporting et al). I recall going to a carbon credits presentation with an ag client to Sydney offices of world's (then) leading lawyers specialising in the field: I fell asleep because I've seen shell games before but as I told my client, there will be zillions signed up to this nonsense because no one bothers these day to read, investigate, probe or even think logically.

If Canavan and Wilson (two opposites yet both very bright Coalition members) can extract the right language to separate mythology from fact and sell it like Price and Advance speared the Voice Referendum, we might, just might be ok. But all of this is talk. If the Liberals continue as they are we have another term, possibly two under the Labor. The Liberal Party as a group gives me no joy or optimism: across the Coalition grouping there's not a lot of intellect, definitely not much spine, more interested in keeping cushy Fed seats, poor orators, and too few are real conviction politicians. The ones worth saving from Nats and Libs could be counted on one hand, two at the absolute most (and none from the Executive of either).

