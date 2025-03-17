Years ago the advocates of alarm about global warming and climate change stopped engaging in public debates because they usually lost heavily.

One of the last exchanges in Australia occurred on July 18, 2011 at the National Press Club. Richard Dennis, the director of an ALP think tank, the Australian Institute, took on the itinerant skeptic Christopher Monkton. Richard Dennis paraded as an economist but it was apparent that he knew less about economics than his opponent. And that was before they got to the science.

The next day a link to the video of the event appeared on the “centre left” blog Club Troppo, with congratulations to Monkton.

Perhaps the debate should move on to address the problem of extricating ourselves from the impending wave of wasteful and counterproductive regulation.

https://clubtroppo.com.au/2011/07/20/to-fisk-and-to-monckton/

The moderator was outraged but he was prepared to keep me on the roster if I did not give offence in future.

Rafe is a veteran blogger and almost an icon of the blogosphere. At the very least he’s an amiable eccentric who doesn’t do any harm because no-one who reads Troppo is likely to take this sort of material remotely seriously anyway.

The readers were less accommodating and the 667 comments included a generous amount of personal abuse.

At the time I was not prepared to debate climate science because I was working on the synergy of the ideas of Karl Popper and the Austrian economists. Climate science intruded early in that month when I gave a talk on Popper and the Austrians at the Mannkal Economics Education Foundation in Perth. Jo Nova turned up with Christopher Monkton who had just landed in Perth to start his Australian tour.

He was interested in the talk but then he took over the meeting to float a plan to raise a large sum of money from Gina Rinehart, the richest woman in the country, to recruit all the best conservative journalists and commentators in the country to start a new TV station

We sat together at dinner afterwards and he gave me a crash course in climate science. That led eventually to an introductory book on climate and energy issues, written with Jeff Grimshaw.

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

Fast forward to 2019 in Sydney where the Five Dock Climate Realists have long maintained a stronghold in the inner West. We resolved to temporarily pivot from the climate debate and launch the Energy Realists of Australia to talk to people about matters that really concern them, like the price and security of power, instead of instead of science, using readily available evidence that they can understand, unlike the finer points of climate science.

So far there is not much to show for our efforts but events are starting to move very quickly in the United States. We expect this will help us after the forthcoming national election when climate and energy realists in the Liberal party can speak freely. In the meantime the pink and green rats in the Liberal ranks maintain their stranglehold on policy because polling indicates the people are not ready to be told the truth about climate and energy issues.

On the brighter side, Commissar Stinson’s revolutionary cadres in the countryside are fighting like lions to save their surroundings from ruin by renewables. As Bill likes to say “We will prevail!”