This is a heads-up about Ivan Kennedy’s challenge to the mainstream of climate science. His hypotheses reverses the direction of causation that is generally accepted in the scientific community regarding warming and the increase of airborne CO2

Ivan is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Sydney

Ivan and associates have developed the Thermal Acidifying Calcification Hypothesis (TACH) to postulate that warming drives both aspects of the Keeling Curve (1) the seasonal perturbations and (2) the upward trend of the curve.

https://irispublishers.com/aomb/fulltext/has-seasonal-ocean-calcification-been-overlooked.ID.000590.php

The paper contains a lot of information about the chemistry and thermodynamics of the processes which will be inaccessible to many people although if you were paying attention during high school science lessons yoou will recognise the vocabulary and some of the reactions.

Peter Smith provided a layman’s introduction to the theory in Quadrant on Line. https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/doomed-planet/shunned-by-sanctitudinous-science/

The sequence of events runs, seasonal warming (by natural causes) promotes the precipitation of calcium carbonate (limestone) from seawater, drawing CO2 from the atmosphere in the process. The absorbed CO2 acidifies surface sea water (actually reduces the alkalinity, because is nowhere near acid - pH below 7). Then the reduced Ph causes emission of CO2 into the atmosphere in he cooler months of autumn and winter. This emission of CO2 is greater than the absorption, precisely because of the continuing acidification in the warming water. In the end we see increased atmospheric CO2 and warming. Smith notes “It is easy to draw the wrong conclusion. Indeed, the IPCC has done so.”

The calcium that is precipitated in that process forms natural artefacts ranging from the Great Barrier Reef and the white cliffs of Dover to the shells of cockles and mussels.

WHY IT MATTERS

The war on CO2, airborne plant food, has cost trillions of dollars around the world to build wind and solar power facilities. In return, we have more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic environmental impacts.

Declaring a truce with plant food, or better still, welcoming more of it on behalf of the plants, will put an end to the suicidal net zero ponzi scheme and permit the revival of coal to generate cheap and reliable power (and plant food) to compete with nuclear power wherever it is legal (not in Australia!)