Russell A. Paielli
21h

Scientists pointed out many years ago that the long-term cyclic variations of CO2 level *follow* rather than *lead* the temperature variations.

I got into an online debate about it many years ago with people who rudely insulted me for being too simple-minded and ignorant to understand what that means.

These guys bent themselves into pretzels to explain how a cyclical effect can *lead* the cause! I'm sorry, but the most basic principle of science, not to mention common sense, tells us that an effect cannot lead its cause!

