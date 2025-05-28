As we celebrate the contribution of Keith Windschuttle (1942 - 2005) to the intellectual life of the nation, including his spell as editor of Quadrant monthly, let’s remember James McAuley, the founding editor.

These lines from an early poem convey an unsentimental sense of place and provide a hint of his lingering need for spiritual consolation which he eventually discovered in the church.

And I am fitted to that land as the soul is to the body,

I know its contradictions, waste, and sprawling indolence;

They are in me and its triumphs are my own,

Hard-won in the thin and bitter years without pretence.

MaAuley, with the American poet Yvor Winters and Jacques Barzun, featured in the first of the Revivalist Series in the legendary Rathouse website.

The revivalist series gives credit to important thinkers who are forgotten, misunderstood or underrated. Others are the psychologist Liam Hudson, the hippie conservative Barry Humphries, the psychologist and linguist Karl Buhler, the literary scholar Rene Wellek, the economists Peter Bauer and William Harold Hutt, and the revolutionary, reforming psychoanalyst Ian D Suttie.

This is the introductory page

http://www.the-rathouse.com/Revivalist.html

The McAuley section

http://www.the-rathouse.com/JamesMcAuley.html

CONTENTS

Biographical overview.

Two reviews of a hatchet job written by Cassandra Pybus on a $100,000 literary grant. I want my money back!

Peter Coleman on the launch of Quadrant and the selection of the editor.

Geoffrey Lehman on McAuley’s poetry.

Peter Coleman on McAuley’s spiritual and intellectual journey, from bohemian to conservatism. At the time, hippy or bohemian conservatism had not been invented although Brian Penton and Barry Humphies are early specimens.

A biographical fragment.