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Douglas Brodie
Oct 13Edited

I’ve got a copy of Climate Change: The Facts 2017 on my Kindle. I haven’t looked at it since although I remember it’s a great compilation. As Rafe says, good work never goes out of date. It’s just so sad that deluded (to give them the benefit of the doubt that they are not deliberately lying) climate alarmists and Net Zero zealots still refuse to accept the facts.

Climate alarmists keep saying “as global temperatures keep on rising” but they don’t know what they are talking about. I keep referring to the UAH satellite global temperature chart which shows a negligible global warming trend over the past 25 years if transient natural warming spikes (El Ninos and Hunga Tonga) are discounted: 2010 (fully dissipated to extend the post-1999 “pause”), 2016 (just before the 2017 climate facts book), 2020 (almost fully dissipated by 2022-3), 2024 (prohibited-to-mention Hunga Tonga and Guterres “global boiling”) and now Sept 2026 and what appears to be the first faltering global temperature manifestation of the supposed “super” El Nino coming on the back of the not yet dissipated Hunga Tonga spike: https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_AUGUST_2026_v6.1_20x9_GLOBAL-scaled.jpg.

In fact there is no discernible signal of alleged man-made global warming in the entire series since 1979, with pre-1999 showing the ratcheting-up effect of a series of strong El Ninos caused by the low global cloud cover which pertained over that period: https://clivebest.com/blog/?p=5694.

It is unfortunate that Roy Spencer nowadays shows a linear trendline on his UAH global temperature chart as it only gives support to technically illiterate climate alarmists. The rising trendline does NOT represent rising man-made global warming. Bear in mind that the IPCC’s own climate pseudoscience predicts that man-made CO2 global warming will happen at the slow but steady pace of at most 0.3°C per decade, not the El Nino or the Hunga Tonga warming spike rates of up to 1°C within only a few months: https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/faq/faq-chapter-1/.

By a happy coincidence I’ve just come across a Tom Nelson podcast in which climate analyst Paul Burgess comes to broadly the same conclusion as me except that he uses a scientifically rigorous analysis to quantify the global temperature changes since 1695 as opposed to my satellite-era subjective eye-ball method. He concludes: “The oceans control low-cloud cover. Low clouds control the multi-decadal temperature pattern. Anthropogenic CO2 supplies only a modest residual”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2XAhu58rms.

Like Paul Burgess, I dissected the global temperature record all the way back to the Minoan Warm Period to show that global temperature swings far more significant than what we are experiencing now have occurred over past millennia at what were then very low levels of atmospheric CO2 and for which the corrupt IPCC provides no explanations (lying by omission). The campaigner Ivor Cummins picked up on my post “Debunking the climate change hoax” (link under the video) and added value to it by turning it into a polished and amusing video presentation. I like the bit where he says “I feel sorry for Douglas Brodie”, meaning, I assume, because of having to live with the knowledge that the alleged dangerous man-made global warming hypothesis is all pack of lies: https://rumble.com/v4x6ek6-ivor-cummins-review-of-debunking-the-climate-change-hoax.html?e9s=rel_v1_b.

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