Coal is fueling the surging economy in Vietnam, as Robert Bryce reports.

Yes, China is still the world’s biggest exporter of manufactured goods. But Vietnam is catching up, and fast. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 8%. That means its economy is doubling in size every nine years or so. And what’s fueling Vietnam’s ability to manufacture everything from laptops and semiconductors to shoes and shorts? Massive amounts of electricity — and that juice ain’t coming from solar panels and wind turbines.

As seen above, more than half of Vietnam’s electricity is generated by coal-fired power plants. And Vietnam will be burning coal, and lots of it, for many years to come. Last year, the country set a new record for coal imports. In April, it inaugurated a new 1.3 gigawatt coal-fired power plant in north-central Vietnam. And according to Enerdata, over 6 GW of new coal plants are under construction, and another 3 GW of coal-fired capacity is in development.