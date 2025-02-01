A generation or two ago the Canadian economist and wit John Kenneth Galbraith popularised the term "conspicuous consumption" to describe the ostentatious display of wealth by low-class, “new” rich people.

The converse of that is the public destruction of wealth that is practiced in some tribal societies where leaders or prominent citizens destroy valuable assets - cattle, Cassowaries or other goods in "potlatch ceremonies" and related displays. of wealth

Surely the most impressive example of conspicuous destruction of all time is being perpetuated by the leaders of the countries that are committed to the pursuit of net zero, especially the futile and failing attempt to transition from coal and gas to wind and solar power.

Has there ever been anything like it in modern times?

We are supposed to take science seriously these days and put aside primitive superstitions and rituals.

Trillions have been spent in the war on CO2, aka plant food, the breath of life, the foundation of life on earth, and all we have to show is mountains of debt and electricity that is more expensive, less reliable and less stable along with massive collateral damage to the planet.