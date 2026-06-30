Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
21hEdited

A great, concise, clever essay: "For want of checking ... Kingdoms will be lost!"

Unfortunately, friends in the USA and Germany embrace the wind is clean, renewable, and free!! energy "story." They also explain that when the wind isn't blowing, the sun will be shining. How convenient!

Thanks Rafe Champion for your wise voice and precise pen from Australia.

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