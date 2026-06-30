For want of a nail the shoe was lost.



For want of a shoe the horse was lost.



For want of a horse the rider was lost.



For want of a rider the message was lost.



For want of a message the battle was lost.



For want of a battle the kingdom was lost.



And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

INSERT For want of checking the wind supply!

The meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings, and apparently nobody bothered to check the reliability of the wind supply before governments around the western world subsidised and mandated wind and solar power!

Now Germany and Britain are looking lost, and Australia is circling the drain.

Not long ago Britain and Germany were proud industrial nations. Germany emerged from piles of rubble at the end of WW2 to become the industrial powerhouse of Europe.

THE NET ZERO CRUSADE IS FAILING

The most obvious sign of failure is the increasing use of coal worldwide, not just in absolute terms but also as a proportion of total energy consumption. See the numbers from the International Energy Agency.