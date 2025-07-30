On Tuesday 29 July Daniel Westerman, CEO of the Energy Market Operator, addressed the Clean Energy Council Summit in Sydney to outline the bold plan to get rid of coal power.

Mr Westerman’s dream of a transition to 100% RE is most unlikely to happen because if we lose any more coal stations there will be a risk of blackouts whenever the wind is low at night. That is why coal plants in Victoria and NSW are surviving on public life support.

When Hazelwood power station in Victoria closed in 2017 the head of AEMO at the time warned that we were travelling without enough spare coal capacity to be comfortable. Since then we have survived precariously because deindustrialization has kept demand flat.

Severe wind droughts (successive days and nights with next to no wind across the whole of the NEM) render the wind and solar system unfit for purpose to provide the power required 24/365 for an industrial economy. A great deal of ingenuity and expense is being applied to keep the system going but that is not enough, any more than improving the efficiency of steam engines will enable them to drive a rocket to the moon.

The system has to be judged by its delivery under the worst-case situations like Tuesday evening at dinnertime when the wind was delivering under 5% of demand. Celebrating the high points of RE penetration is a fundamental mistake because a chain is only as strong as the weakest link and the wind and solar power supply is only as good as its performance on windless nights.

Subsidized and mandated wind and solar power can DISPLACE coal but not REPLACE it!

Good luck Daniel! https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/meet-daniel-westerman

Consider the ABC of intermittent energy!

Mr Westerman and the Market Operator have no excuse for overlooking wind droughts because they collect and make available to the public the record of windpower generation that Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly used for their pioneering work.

In 2012, Paul Miskelly documented wind droughts across SE Australia when high-pressure systems linger, sometimes for days. Anton Lang drew on the AEMO data to keep tabs on the wind supply and the performance of the other generators, which he documented in thousands of blog posts on his site.

These results had some public exposure on Jo Nova’s wonderful site but It seems that nobody with influence in energy planning and policy took any notice of these public records which clearly signal that the green energy transition is impossible with existing technology.

Wind literacy is the key to public appreciation of the ABC and it will be a great leap forward when regular weather bulletins include the amount of wind power in the energy mix at the time. There is little or no solar power on deck in the early morning and the evening, so the reports at breakfast and dinnertime should be a wake-up call.

Glance at the NemWatch Widget to see if there is enough RE to get a hot meal, or air conditioning at dinnertime in summer. To see how things are going overseas, this is the dashboard for the grid in Texas and this is Great Britain.

The reporters and commentators in the media have scandalously kept people ignorant of the ABC and the basic information about the wind supply that everyone needs to know to enable informed public debate about energy policy. If the news doesn’t travel fast enough to stimulate timely remedial action, be prepared to move to Tasmania or hoard wood and animal dung for the time when household generators are banned or our diesel stocks run out.