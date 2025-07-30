Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
1d

Thanks for your relentless efforts to drill some desperately needed common sense into these people's heads. That is like drilling into solid rock!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
2d

People need to remember the 'Survival Rule of Three' - humans survive three minutes without air, three days without water, and three weeks without food.

Most urban and city dwellers rely on electricity for tap water.

Cause a 'system black' grid collapse by deleting too many high-inertia synchronous generators and people start dying very quickly and in very large numbers.

And ultimately, that's the plan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture