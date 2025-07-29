Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3d

Thank you, Rafe for making the case that nondispatchable wind and solar can never displace dispatchable coal, gas, and nuclear power. That's just the laws of physics and engineering.

Electricity Maps via https://app.electricitymaps.com/map/72h/hourly for the United States shows the real-time contributions of various energy sources to a region's electricity supply. A viewer is also able to review the previous 72 hours for a nation or state via a slider after clicking on the desired political subdivision. Panning the map that is supplied brings up the rest of the world. Clicking on a nation or state shows the detailed electricity source information - even Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
3d

Thank you Rafe, there is a mountain of evidence which provides irrefutable evidence against the headlong flight to renewables and the delusion of Net Zero. How much evidence do fools really need? It is now up to the people to demand sensible action to stop this madness. Commentators like you have done more than should be required to present a convincing case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture