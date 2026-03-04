This is based on a five-minute presentation to a panel hearing objections to a particular solar facility. I object to all wind and solar facilities connected to the grid because they can’t provide continuity and stability and so they are not fit for purpose to drive a modern industrial society

To be concrete, think of wind, solar and batteries as the three legs of a stool supporting the net zero transition program.

The solar leg obviously fails every night, leaving the task to wind and batteries, plus some hydro and biomass, and some very expensive gas at the peak hour.

The wind fails during severe wind droughts when there is very little wind over the whole of SE Australia for periods up to three days and nights.

Batteries fail because they don’t have the capacity to support the grid through windless nights.

WHY NO WIND DROUGHT WARNINGS? MORE RESEARCH REQUIRED

The meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings, and the wind farmers and their government sponsors never checked the continuity of the wind supply. In contrast, dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts and they interrogate historical rainfall statistics to assess the risk.

Looking at the big picture, trillions of dollars and other currencies have been spent worldwide in an attempt to transition to intermittent wind and solar energy. This must be the most expensive social engineering experiment on the record.

What has been achieved?

Electricity is more expensive, with drastic effects on the budget in poor households and power-intensive industries. Energy poverty is rising, where people have to choose between heating and eating. Britain and Germany, once major industrial powers, are now rapidly deindustrialising.

The supply is less secure, with blackouts looming in Britain, Germany, Spain and Australia, if we lose one more coal station.

Environmental impacts are appalling. The carnage starts in remote locations like the toxic lakes in the Congo where children harvest rare earths. It extends through our forests and farmlands, eating into our limited area of arable land. People in the city, even self-proclaimed environmentalists, ignore the blasted hilltops in North Queensland, the haulage roads through the forests, the vandalism on the black soil plains of central New South Wales where wind and solar are ripping the guts out of productive farmland.

Getting back to the stool based on wind, solar and batteries. Two of the legs fail at night during wind droughts, then it is up to batteries or pumped hydro to make up the shortfall from dusk to dawn.

Batteries and pumped hydro! You have got to be joking.

How is Snowy2.0 going lately? This is Malcolm Turnbull’s signature achievement, a $5 billion project that has blown out to 20 billion with no end in sight.

As for batteries, Bill Gates warned us. They are several orders of magnitude too small for the assignment.

Do the arithmetic on the cost of batteries to ride through 16 hours of the night with little wind and no coal.

16 hours x 20 GW of base load power comes to 320 GWh (GW hours)

Reduce the demand to 200 GWh to allow for hydro, some wind, gas and biomass, and to simplify the arithmetic.

Count the cost of the batteries required to store 200GWh of power, at (say) half a billion per GWh. In round figures that is a hundred billion for a night and there may be three in a row. Moreover, the batteries will have to be replaced every ten years or so.

Fortunately, we don’t really need to spend that much, because McBratneys Law states that you can build as much grid-scale storage as you like but you will never charge it from a grid loaded with wind and solar power.

So the transition is not going to happen, it is just a matter of how much more damage will be done before we return to coal in Australia to obtain cheap and reliable power until nuclear power is on deck in a decade or three.

On top of all that, wind and solar have to be supported by conventional power because they are not efficient enough to reproduce themselves. Schernikau and Smith explained that they are energy thieves, parasites on the grid and they are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.