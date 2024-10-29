That view is based on the upper level of penetration on sunny and windy Sunday afternoons and on the flood of rooftop solar in the middle of the day.

As those numbers rise so does the average level of penetration.

For the whole of SE Australia the average is now well over 40% and the highest point is over 74%. Recently there were almost daily celebrations of new records!

On the other hand, almost every night South Australia imports power from Victoria. They burn gas all the time and when the wind is very low they burn diesel as well.

At 4:30 AM this morning the wind across the NEM provided 11% of demand, blowing at Capacity Factor 15%. The wind in SA was also running at CF 15% and generating half of the demand. The other half came from gas and coal power from Victoria where there was a severe wind drough and the wind made virtually no contribution.

I appreciate that citing the numbers for one day looks like cherry picking but I have been looking almost every day for years.

WHAT DOES THAT TELL US ABOUT THE SUCCESS OR FAILURE OF WIND AND SOLAR POWER IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA?



The picture tells the story.

The tallest bars indicate installed capacity. The lower bars indicate the maximum generation.

The bottom line shows the lowest points of generation, month by month.

It is easy to increase the high points and the average penetration by installing more capacity but on nights with little or no wind, increasing capacity still results in little or no windpower.



The bottom line indicates the low points and that is the limiting factor in the energy transition.

