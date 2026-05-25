Submission by Professor Emeritus Ivan Kennedy to IPCN on Mar 7, 2026.

CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

In view of uncertainty on the causes of climate change we recommend a halt in renewable energy development until its benefits for managing climate change are made clear.

Risk management and quality controlled research should be employed to give clear scientific guidance for responsible action, minimising the likelihood of the serious unintended consequences that we predict.

OBJECTIONS TO DEVELOPMENT of a 800 MW Solar Hub (including a BESS storage facility and associated infrastructure) SSD-50725959.

ISSUES

I: The Environmental Toxicity of the 800 MW of Solar Panels Employed.

II: Possible Harmful Interaction Between Grazing Ruminants and Degradation of the Solar Panels.

III. Specific questions addressed to Spark Renewables the IPCN

Monitoring risks of soil and groundwater contamination from toxic heavy metals.