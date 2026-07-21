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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
1d

We have foolish people at the helms of power in Australia. Immigration and the spreading of cities will make this worse.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
7m

Net Zero Green Energy Ideologists are OBLIVIOUS to reality that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the 6,000 products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

The 8 billion on this planet are totally dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE from the crude oil processed through the more than 800 refineries around the world.

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