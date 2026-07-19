Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Fedup
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Let's use an analogy to describe Bowen. "There are none so blind as those that will not see". Bowen and the climate catastrophism activists will bankrupt and return us to little more than peasants.

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