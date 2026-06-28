Listening to a talk about the grams of carbon in the emissions from different fuels used to generate electricity, it struck me that this is a strange way to promote rational climate and energy policies.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/john-anderson-ac_aidan-morrison-compares-the-emissions-profiles-ugcPost-7474667730667843585-xpHn/?

If you read the book on climate science that Jeff Grimshaw launched on Amazon you will discover that carbon is a solid substance, think diamonds and soot. CO2 is a trace gas that supports life on earth.

Seriously, CO2 is plant food, and the plants would be delighted to have four or five times as much. The attempt to reduce the supply of plant food by going for wind and solar has cost trillions worldwide and we have got in return more expensive and less reliable energy with catastrophic environmental impacts.

Is there a worst public policy blunder on record?

Britain and Germany survived WW2 to be dynamic industrial nations but can they recover from the net zero campaign?



Read a book on climate science and discover that the warming since the Little Ice Age has been a blessing and we are still short of the temperature during the Roman Warm Period which was a golden age for living things.



https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss



Legalize nuclear ASAP but be happy to burn coal as long as we like!



https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/burn-coal-in-australia-or-die-in-5dc