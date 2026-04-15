Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Fedup's avatar
Fedup
1d

That is bloody scary reading. But worth it and should be published widely.

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1 reply by Rafe Champion
Gilles Bourgeois's avatar
Gilles Bourgeois
21hEdited

Climate religion, the greenhouse effect specifically, rests upon a premise that the Sun is only 1/4 of what it is, and magic cow farts are invoked to reconcile observation.

A religion that gets you convicted as “denier” (heretic) when you expose its absurdity.

For folks unfamiliar with energy physics, it's just plain wrong to divide the Sun/4 and then call the energy values reduced by ¾’s an "average". Even math averages have to obey energy conservation principle.

Absurdity that compromises intelligent people into moral corruption. Climate religion, which is also math/physics illiterate, denies the actual properties of the Sun and thus invokes magic energy creating cow farts to reconcile real world observation.

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