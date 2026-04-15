ENVIRONMENTAL CARNAGE INFLICTED BY THE UNRELIABLE ENERGY INDUSTRY
It is time for people in the cities of the West to realise what is happening to the planet, to provide increasingly expensive and unreliable electricity.
Bill Stinson of The Energy Realists of Australia has provided a Cook’s Tour through ten stages of the wind and solar industry from exploration in foreign lands to disposal in local landfill.
That is bloody scary reading. But worth it and should be published widely.
Climate religion, the greenhouse effect specifically, rests upon a premise that the Sun is only 1/4 of what it is, and magic cow farts are invoked to reconcile observation.
A religion that gets you convicted as “denier” (heretic) when you expose its absurdity.
For folks unfamiliar with energy physics, it's just plain wrong to divide the Sun/4 and then call the energy values reduced by ¾’s an "average". Even math averages have to obey energy conservation principle.
Absurdity that compromises intelligent people into moral corruption. Climate religion, which is also math/physics illiterate, denies the actual properties of the Sun and thus invokes magic energy creating cow farts to reconcile real world observation.