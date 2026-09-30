Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
Oct 1

It's the travel equivalent of the humble shopping buggy, which disappeared with the development of supermarket shopping trolleys and the "modern" style of carpraks outside self-service shopping malls.

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Helen's avatar
Helen
Oct 1

Interesting, Rafe, thank you.

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