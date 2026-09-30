SORRY, I NEGLECTED TO EMBED THE URL FOR THE VIDEO, SEE IF IT WORKS THIS TIME.

ONLY 7 MINUTES.

Why did it take thousands of years for wheels to be attached to hand baggage, despite wheels on carriages and carts being in plain view?

This video will be taken down in three days, so make the most of it.

https://dd.darrenhardy.com/first-principles-breakthrough-formula?

In 1970 Bernard Sedow put wheels on suitcases. That was the end of the road for many porters who carried bags at railway stations and elsewhere.

When were trolleys and wheelbarrows invented?