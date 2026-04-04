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Lapun Ozymandias's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias
2d

Great thoughts, Rafe. But all of that is the easy part.

The hard part is to first remove from power all the buffoons and/or corrupt enablers of the ‘Climate Change’ deception who are in positions of authority in both the political machines and the bureaucracies. But mitigating against this move are the entrenched members of the powerful ‘Renewables’ lobby – which is the juggernaut of an ideological machine that is enriching its members by siphoning off the declining wealth of the Australian middle classes through the mechanism of economy-destroying obscenely inflated energy costs.

So, before the ‘Renewables’ wealth-extraction machine can be stopped in its tracks, there will first have to be an almighty political backlash against these parasites by the majority of Australians. That is where the focus must lie for anyone who wants something better for their grandchildren than low paid work in a ruined, de-industrialised economy that can only offer jobs as tattoo parlour attendants or flipping burgers.

In short, Australia’s problem is political – and I get the feeling that the Liberal & Labor parties are not the organisations that are going to fix it.

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1 reply by Rafe Champion
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
14h

Yes, in an ideal world.

I am content with calling a halt to turbines construction and cancel all energy subsidies in principle. It is unlikely to be that straight forward but should be a key objective.

●Solar is fine but no subsidies.

●We will still need to deal with data centres etc.

So

● Reinstate all existing coal generation capacities, so far as possible.

●Commence work to bring nuclear into the grid on an urgency basis,. We have the protocols anc the technology for a relatively quick uptake exists.

● Construct oil refineries to process locally found oil. Is there any at all? We must find out. And secure supply in the short to medium term.

The above only begins to claw back sovereignity. Then comes re-industrialisation.

Many other issues including identifying a sustainable population and all that entails.

Leadership?

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