COMMENTS FROM AN INDEPENDENT ENGINEER

Obviously the Capacity Investment Scheme and its next phase ESEM have to be stopped. All the AEMO Integrated System Plan transmission projects have to be stopped.

Sudden system shocks are to be avoided in favour of a gradual phase-out of intermittent supplies while adding dispatchable capacity.

The semi-scheduled participant category is for wind and solar. Limit the capacity of new individual semi-scheduled capacity to 30 MW.

Impose a cap on existing semi-scheduled capacity that reduces by 100 MW every year for 5 years. Affected industrial wind and solar projects can either contract their dispatchable capacity, derate their capacity, or build battery/gas - whatever. But after 5 years the maximum semi-scheduled capacity for an individual wind or solar project round be 30 MW.

In that 5 year period you’d get some new coal online and open up for nuclear.

Within 15 years we’d be done with industrial wind and solar completely.

There’s a raft of systemic problems deliberately installed by the bureaucrats over the last decade at the behest of the RE lobby that needs to be undone.

Eg emissions reduction in the national electricity objective, AEMO having the power to start transmission projects, CSIRO modelling (ridiculous), no transparency in generators eg AGL and Origin have to report their costs and earnings to the shareholders. No other private / foreign-owned generator does.

Introduce a mandatory quarterly transparency report for every participant with similar rules as the ASX, get the data out there so people can find it and everybody knows what’s going on.

That’s for starters!