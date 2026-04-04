First steps to get get wind and solar off the grid in Australia
ITS TIME TO START TALKING ABOUT AN EXIT NET ZERO STRATEGY
COMMENTS FROM AN INDEPENDENT ENGINEER
Obviously the Capacity Investment Scheme and its next phase ESEM have to be stopped. All the AEMO Integrated System Plan transmission projects have to be stopped.
Sudden system shocks are to be avoided in favour of a gradual phase-out of intermittent supplies while adding dispatchable capacity.
The semi-scheduled participant category is for wind and solar. Limit the capacity of new individual semi-scheduled capacity to 30 MW.
Impose a cap on existing semi-scheduled capacity that reduces by 100 MW every year for 5 years. Affected industrial wind and solar projects can either contract their dispatchable capacity, derate their capacity, or build battery/gas - whatever. But after 5 years the maximum semi-scheduled capacity for an individual wind or solar project round be 30 MW.
In that 5 year period you’d get some new coal online and open up for nuclear.
Within 15 years we’d be done with industrial wind and solar completely.
There’s a raft of systemic problems deliberately installed by the bureaucrats over the last decade at the behest of the RE lobby that needs to be undone.
Eg emissions reduction in the national electricity objective, AEMO having the power to start transmission projects, CSIRO modelling (ridiculous), no transparency in generators eg AGL and Origin have to report their costs and earnings to the shareholders. No other private / foreign-owned generator does.
Introduce a mandatory quarterly transparency report for every participant with similar rules as the ASX, get the data out there so people can find it and everybody knows what’s going on.
That’s for starters!
Great thoughts, Rafe. But all of that is the easy part.
The hard part is to first remove from power all the buffoons and/or corrupt enablers of the ‘Climate Change’ deception who are in positions of authority in both the political machines and the bureaucracies. But mitigating against this move are the entrenched members of the powerful ‘Renewables’ lobby – which is the juggernaut of an ideological machine that is enriching its members by siphoning off the declining wealth of the Australian middle classes through the mechanism of economy-destroying obscenely inflated energy costs.
So, before the ‘Renewables’ wealth-extraction machine can be stopped in its tracks, there will first have to be an almighty political backlash against these parasites by the majority of Australians. That is where the focus must lie for anyone who wants something better for their grandchildren than low paid work in a ruined, de-industrialised economy that can only offer jobs as tattoo parlour attendants or flipping burgers.
In short, Australia’s problem is political – and I get the feeling that the Liberal & Labor parties are not the organisations that are going to fix it.
Yes, in an ideal world.
I am content with calling a halt to turbines construction and cancel all energy subsidies in principle. It is unlikely to be that straight forward but should be a key objective.
●Solar is fine but no subsidies.
●We will still need to deal with data centres etc.
So
● Reinstate all existing coal generation capacities, so far as possible.
●Commence work to bring nuclear into the grid on an urgency basis,. We have the protocols anc the technology for a relatively quick uptake exists.
● Construct oil refineries to process locally found oil. Is there any at all? We must find out. And secure supply in the short to medium term.
The above only begins to claw back sovereignity. Then comes re-industrialisation.
Many other issues including identifying a sustainable population and all that entails.
Leadership?