First, critical rationalism, expounded by Karl Popper. The attitude ‘you may be right and I may be wrong and with an effort we may be able to get nearer the truth’. That is the spirit of imaginative criticism which has driven science at its best and it can be applied in all aspects of life and public policy.

Second, in politics, the principles of classical or non-collectivist liberalism: a cluster of freedoms (speech, assembly, movement, religious belief etc); equal opportunity under the rule of law; due process, protection of property rights; laws apply to individuals, not groups; and laws should not discriminate for or against people in any social, ethnic or religious group.

Third, good economics, including free trade tempered by sensible regulations that don’t reward rent-seeking by special interests. This approach incorporates key insights of Austrian economics, including the role of entrepreneurial initiatives in driving economic progress and the relationship between markets and the framework of the law and other institutions.

Fourth, a robust moral framework including honesty, compassion, civility, personal responsibility, community service, and enterprise.

Fifth, abundant, reliable, and cheap energy. This has to be recognised and defended because this pillar is seriously threatened by net zero policies that are making electricity more expensive and less reliable, with catastrophic human and environmental impacts. What is more, the wind and solar system is vulnerable to wind droughts. It is not entirely fanciful to plan a book titled How Wind Droughts Almost Destroyed Civilisation.

The late discovery of wind droughts.

We have to talk about wind droughts.

The “wind drought trap.”

The five principles would underpin a vigorous commercial civilisation with an equally vigorous civic culture, supporting human rights without legalism and bureaucracy. Health, education, and welfare could be provided by a mix of private and public services to maximise efficiency and minimise long-term dependency (in the case of welfare).

Anywhere in the world where conditions are improving in a sustainable manner, one or more of the pillars are the active ingredients in the policy mix, which of course cannot be found anywhere in a pure form.

In the absence of a visible and clearly articulated ‘Radical Centre’ of classical liberalism, most people take on some version of social democracy which has attractive slogans. So Big Government intervention achieved bipartisan support while left-liberalism morphed from the support of civil rights to become a vehicle of savage intolerance.