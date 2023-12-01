Two big events occurred in Macquarie Street on Thursday morning.

In Parliament, the Liberals joined the Greens in the Lower House to push Labor to adopt a bolder target of 70 per cent reduction in emissions by 2035. That exceeds the previous Coalition target of 50 per cent by 2030 and moreover sets the target in legislation.

The usual suspects cheered from the sidelines.

Natalie Collard of Farmers for Climate Action said: ‘It’s fantastic that the government, the NSW Liberal Party, NSW Nationals, Greens, and crossbenchers worked together to get an excellent result.’

Georgina Woods, the former head of research at the Lock the Gate Alliance, reported that the speeches given were a ‘joy to read’.

The Nature Conservation Council of NSW and Farmers for Climate Action joined the chorus.

Some of us thought that Peak Stupid might have been achieved in the last few years but the latest move by Chris Bowen at the federal level and this state initiative have torpedoed that hope.

Nothing has been learned from the very clear evidence from Britain and Germany that legislating targets will not work. What happened to the lesson taught by King Canute (that used to be in every primary school syllabus) that even the King’s order can’t restrain the tide?

Sadly, the power system may have to fail comprehensively to wake up the punters and arouse them to send a rocket to their local members.

Across the road at the top of Martin Place, forces opposing ‘Reckless Renewables’ rallied to oppose the blight of wind and solar facilities across the regions and offshore. Alan Jones, Craig Kelly, and Barnaby Joyce led the speakers, with some other sitting members, backed up by a roster of local champions standing for their farms and the surrounds.

Passion was the order of the day. Some of the stories from the land were heart-breaking and the troops maintained morale with chanting and support from a folk singer with musical accompaniment.

There was power as well as passion, compelling arguments about the impossibility, the cost, the damage, and the security implications of enriching China who provide the hardware while we wreck our own economy and the countryside as well.

The numbers did not do justice to the cause. Many country folk are harvesting and fire-fighting. The mainstream media did not help with coverage although the usual suspects on our side did their bit.

The organisers were not dismayed by the turnout. This is just the start, never mind the lunacy on display across Macquarie Street ‘we are up for the fight and we are in this for the long haul’.

There will be a rally in Canberra next year with more lead time and most likely many more supporters from the land.