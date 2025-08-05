FOUR ENERGY FUTURES FOR AUSTRALIA
A paper from the Page Institute
Four scenarios with the comparative costs and benefits.
Starting at the bottom with 100 per cent wind and solar. Capital expenditure $332 billion. Retail electricity prices rise by 70 per cent.
Number three is the ISP road planned by the official Australian Energy Market Operator. Capex $261 billion. Retail prices rise by 30 to 69 per cent while the destruction of forests and farmland continues. [Cost estimates for major projects like transmission lines blow out by factors ranging from two to five!]
Number two, the Liberal (conservative) Party way with a bit of everything including nuclear energy. Capex $163 billion. Retail prices could rise 35 per cent in the short term with the possibility of a 4 per cent decrease in a decade or three. Again, forests and farmlands continue to be trashed while toxins in solar panels become the asbestos of the future.
The first option is ‘No Net Zero’ with cheap and reliable power from new coal burners. Capex $103 billion. Retail price goes down by 25 per cent and the pillage of forests and farmland stops.
Ballpark figures of course but the tendence is clear enough.
THE BASIC PROBLEM. The phenomenon of wind droughts makes windpower unfit for purpose to power a modern industrial society. The transition is never going to happen. Trillions of dollars spent worldwide have given us more expensive and less secure power with massive environmental impacts.
It never would have started if the Australian documentation of the impact of wind droughts on the power supply had been appreciated.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-late-discovery-of-wind-droughts
Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/we-have-to-talk-about-wind-droughts
BURN COAL IN AUSTRALIA OR DIE IN THE DARK!
The elimination of dispatchable energy (especially abundant coal) from Australia's power grid is a form of madness. It is driven by Socialist plans to cripple modern industrial societies in the West with a lack of reliable power. (Of course the Socialist world is exempt. In 2024, Communist China consumed more coal - including from Australia - than the rest of the world combined.) Such hypocrisy!
As a nuclear power advocate, I believe there is a place for nuclear power in Australia's power grid. Australia has plenty of uranium ore.
Bravo, Rafe, the last line says everything (underpinned by more of your good analysis, of course). The notion of renewable energy is the false dream of wealthy elites. The rest of us can't afford it and don't want it. We want our reliable base load power without the unnecessary extra costs of fake add-on's which cause the perfect system to become weak and unreliable, at great cost to all of us - from a human to a national level.