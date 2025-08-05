Four scenarios with the comparative costs and benefits.



Starting at the bottom with 100 per cent wind and solar. Capital expenditure $332 billion. Retail electricity prices rise by 70 per cent.

Number three is the ISP road planned by the official Australian Energy Market Operator. Capex $261 billion. Retail prices rise by 30 to 69 per cent while the destruction of forests and farmland continues. [Cost estimates for major projects like transmission lines blow out by factors ranging from two to five!]

Number two, the Liberal (conservative) Party way with a bit of everything including nuclear energy. Capex $163 billion. Retail prices could rise 35 per cent in the short term with the possibility of a 4 per cent decrease in a decade or three. Again, forests and farmlands continue to be trashed while toxins in solar panels become the asbestos of the future.



The first option is ‘No Net Zero’ with cheap and reliable power from new coal burners. Capex $103 billion. Retail price goes down by 25 per cent and the pillage of forests and farmland stops.



Ballpark figures of course but the tendence is clear enough.

THE BASIC PROBLEM. The phenomenon of wind droughts makes windpower unfit for purpose to power a modern industrial society. The transition is never going to happen. Trillions of dollars spent worldwide have given us more expensive and less secure power with massive environmental impacts.

It never would have started if the Australian documentation of the impact of wind droughts on the power supply had been appreciated.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-late-discovery-of-wind-droughts

Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/we-have-to-talk-about-wind-droughts

BURN COAL IN AUSTRALIA OR DIE IN THE DARK!



