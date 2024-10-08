Go to 16.20 in this video for a 2-minute clip of Carl Sagan on the need to maintain a continuously sceptical attitude to the pronouncements of politicians and so-called experts.

Sagan’s warning speaks to our condition as governments around the so-called free world are making unprecedented moves to stamp out free speech.

If we are not educated to adopt the scientific way of thinking then eventually the people will not run the government instead the government will run us.

That is the tailpiece to a 15-minute talk about the preposterous claims that are being made for synchronous condensers to provide storage as well as frequency control in the grid. Incidentally that is only required because of the reckless corruption of the grid by intermittent inputs.