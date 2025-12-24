From Irishtown to Adelaide

Circular Head, in the far North West of Tasmania, was a pretty isolated place when I was growing up, there was the road and the railway but the coastal trader still docked regularly at the Smithton wharf, a reminder of the little boats that used to ply a dangerous trade in Bass Straight.

It was a long way out of the district with the gravel road winding through the hills on the way to Wynyard and Burnie. You can probably still find parts of the old road like the terrible bend called the “Devil’s Elbow” if you poke about a bit off the new road.

That was the road from the farm near Irishtown that led to the Grammar School in Launceston, then to the University of Tasmania in Hobart, then to Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney.

Actually the farm was a mile off the Lower Scotchtown Road, running out of Smithton towards Edith Creek. Irishtown was the nearest place with a shop, a post office and a football team. I grew up expecting to be a farmer and there was talk of agricultural college, then I went to boarding school (Launceston Grammar) and the science master probably had a word to Dad and the talk shifted to Ag Science at the university.

One day while I said grace after lunch there was a great crash at the end of the dining room as one of the big photos of past headmasters fell off the wall. There was a roar of laugher from the children near the accident, because they could see that the picture was the Reverend R. A. Champion, my granduncle. He moved on from Grammar to the Kings School in Sydney and then to a parish at Bungendore, near Canberra. Two of his sons died in World War I. One of them was missing in action and a couple of years ago his remains turned up in a French paddock so he had a proper burial at last.

Round about the time I started thinking about doing Agricultural Science a speaker visited the school to talk about World Hunger. The school was big on community service and there was a good example at home as well, without a lot being said. Dad could always be relied on to help with any community collection that was happening, as well as fundraising for the football club. One time he put a shovel in the car and drove down to the main road to fill in a big pothole near the corner with loose gravel from the side of the road. I was about six at the time and I told him the council workers were supposed to do that. He replied that any number of cars could break their springs in the hole before the council workers got to it.

The speaker must have said something about the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation and I had the idea of getting some qualifications and working with FAO in distant lands. I must have mentioned this to Dad and he expressed disbelief that the people in Africa needed someone from Tasmania to tell them how to grow things. He had a good point because by the time I had the qualifications I discovered that the problem of hunger was nothing to do with the capacity of the people to grow food. It was all about the social and political conditions, so I shifted from Agriculture to Sociology to get at the problem from that direction.

Getting back to the university in Hobart, I lived in Hytten Hall, a men’s college a stone’s throw from the heart of the campus on the slopes of Mount Nelson.

The Hall had a very bad reputation and relatives in Launceston who heard the rumours of riotous behaviour were alarmed to hear that I missed out on a place in Christ College where Grammar boys usually went. I thought that I did a really good interview as well. When they asked how I would feel about rooming with a coloured man I replied it would be fine as long as he was a good Christian. I still think that was an inspired answer but there were too many of us and some of the others must have been equally inspired. John Gee got in, he rowed in the Tasmanian eight, became a Rhodes Scholar, went to Oxford and became a diplomat and an arms inspector in Iraq. Last year he was awarded with a Commonwealth gong and died a few weeks later.

Jon Hawkes got in as well because his father was a man of the cloth, however Jon was cut to a different pattern from his father, he joined the drama society, went to a lot of parties and failed every subject. He also lined up the biggest collection of empty spirits bottles on his window sill that the college had ever seen. He moved to Monash University where his father was the chaplain, worked in the book room and started his degree again, one subject per year. He became the editor of Rolling Stone (Australia), a prime mover in the innovative drama group based at the Pram Factory in Melbourne (David Williamson’s first base) and then he was the business manager and strongman with Circus Oz. I kept in touch with him and he said I was the only person from the school that he ever talked to later on.

The tone of the Hall was set to some extent by the leadership from George Wilson the Warden. George was a big man in a small body. A New Zealander with the silver-haired appearance of Einstein and Albert Schweitzer he coached the Uni rugby team. When he first arrived in Tasmania at the age of 37 he made the state ruby union team as the halfback and he coached the university rugby team. In Christchurch during the war when George was a lecturer in History he was trying to organise militia groups to hide food and weapons in the hills to fight on if the Japanese invaded.

Some years later when I met Colin Simkin I discovered that George was on a committee with Karl Popper, agitating for representation of the academic staff on the University council. “You will want the college porter on the council next” grumbled the old Registrar. Prescient words!

George wanted his young men to work hard and play hard which we generally did, and in the third term most of us went into examination mode. Not that George or anyone else was in a position to force people to do much, apart from abiding by the reasonably relaxed rules of the house. Once evening we raided the women’s college, Jane Franklin Hall, it would have been called a ‘panty raid’ in US parlance. When we got upstairs and found ourselves surrounded by laughing girls running in all directions we didn’t know what to do. So we threw a lot of bedding down the stairs and carried some back to the Hall. The warden of Jane Franklin did not enter into the spirit of the occasion and told George that she had notified the police, so he had to read the riot act and tell us not to do it again.

The Hall had a very good little library, presumably donated by George to get them out of his house. It was hardly used, except by students on desperate deadlines who could not afford to be distracted by noisy room-mates. All the rooms apart from half a dozen were double rooms. In addition to a well thumbed copy of Balzac’s Droll Stories I found The House of Intellect by Barzun (a formative experience) also the novels of Graham Green, some Arthur Koestler The Lotus and the Robot and The Act of Creation), Bertrand Russell and many others who were not on any of my reading lists. Due to the dismissal of the professor of philosophy nobody could major in philosophy (the union of philosophers put a black ban on the chair until some time after Professor Orr died). At that stage my philosophy was coming from the essays of Julian and Aldous Huxley and the Vedas as expounded by the likes of Isherwood. Fortunately I read Popper (courtesy of my supervisor in Adelaide) before I read any mainstream philosophy and when that happened I was stunned to find so much written about perception without reference to the scientific literature.

Ag Science at Hobart was a brand new course, in previous years students had to go to the mainland after first year. Five or six of us went through in the first batch, a couple of others dropped subjects on the way and finished later. The final year was important because I was the only student who wanted to do a second year of Soil Science. The teacher, Dr John Beattie, sent me off to the library at the Commonwealth Soils Laboratory, a branch of which was located nearby (a massive piece of good luck). In the library, surrounded by shelves of bound soil science journals, I formulated the idea of objective knowledge that is located in the bound journals and our subjective knowledge grows as we take on board stuff from that store and from the new research in progress. So much had been done that I began to wonder if there would be anything left to do when I started my own research. Then he turned me over to Kevin Marshall for a term, he was a microbiologist with a world reputation and working with him was like moving up from the seconds into the A team.

The term that I spent with Kevin Marshall (the Oxbridge tutorial system) worked out so well that the faculty encouraged me to move on to a bigger pond for post graduate work. That was Adelaide, at the Waite Research Institute (the postgraduate part of Ag Science) where my supervisor was Keith Barley, very much a member of the A team. He had a reputation around the world for the work he did on the mechanics of plant growth with two colleagues in the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. The Waite Institute, the CSIRO Soils Laboratory and also the CSIRO Wine Research Institute were all side by side, so there were dozens of research staff and scores of postgraduate students from around the world.

In his laboratory I worked alongside Bruce Cockroft who was managing a Victorian State research farm at Tatura near Shepparton until the Department of Agriculture sent him off with his family to do some research at the Waite. Waterlogging was causing serious problems in the irrigation area and he did a higher degree to work on root growth in saturated clay. I became a friend of the family and later on I always stopped overnight at Tatura on trips between Melbourne and Sydney, sleeping in a caravan out the back with the music of the water running through an irrigation ditch a few metres away.

Interesting people passed through the Waite. Peter Nye from England came for a few months after a spell in Africa. He said the biggest problem with his field work was the baboons that came out of the hills at night and ate the seed in his experimental plots. In the laboratory he did a lot of work with onions and when he gave a talk he was introduced as “a man who really knows his onions”. I called on him at Oxford in 1972 and he took me for a drive to show off the spires of the old university.

A young black man called Danny came from Antigua (home of some famous cricketers). He didn’t complete his degree because his brother came to power with a bloodless coup so Danny went back to be the Minister for Agriculture.

A bright and enthusiastic young fellow came from England with his fiancee and when they married quite soon after they arrived I was the best man. We wore tails for the occasion and I had to give a speech and then read out all the dreadful risque telegrams that people used to send to the newlyweds for the amusement of the old folk.

A big student from Canada became a real Aussie football nut. We went to the 1967 grand final to see Sturt beat Port Adelaide and the next Friday when we were having our end of the week drink at the Arkaba Hotel we found ourselves surrounded by the Carlton team, over from Melbourne to play Sturt for the battle of the premiers.

A young man gave me and a student friend a brief introduction to the philosopher Hospers when he knocked on the door and we let him in for morning tea. The next morning he returned and we invited him in again, our appetites aroused. He said all the same things from the day before so when he came back the third time we hid in the kitchen. Our place was over the road from the Parkside Mental Hospital and some years later (being slow on the uptake) I realised why I was stopped two or three times on my late evening walks and friendly policemen asked me who I was, and where I lived.

At the end of the year in Adelaide I took a trip to Perth to see the Nullabor Plain, and the Swan River and some soil science laboratories. One of them was in an outer suburb and when I came out to catch a bus in the middle of Friday afternoon an old Holden stopped at the bus stop and the driver said “You’ll wait a long time for a bus at this time of day, mate”. He was heading back to town, which was ok because he gave me a lift. He was a great one for asking questions and he soon found out who I was and where I came from and what I was doing in Perth. He asked if I knew about the football star who was recruited from Perth to play in Melbourne with the Geelong team. Of course I knew his name was Roy West. He said he used to work with Roy, and then it was “Fancy a drink” and that was ok as well because we went to three pubs and I didn’t need to pay for a drink in any of them.

In each place he was instantly in a circle of friends and he enjoyed introducing me as his new young friend from Tasmania. For some reason they all seemed to think that this was rather amusing and I didn’t get the joke at the time. Maybe it was because I was carrying in my hand a copy of Evelyn Underhill’s classic book on mysticism to read on the bus. I thought it was a bit strange moving from one pub to the next, with just a beer or two in each and a couple of the pubs were pretty strange as well. One had very rough clientelle and another had a very strangely dressed and theatrical crowd of people. Later I realised it was an early Western Australian version of the gay scene that became a highly visible spectacle in parts of Sydney.

The next day I remembered that Roy West was called “The Policeman” because in Perth he worked in the Special Branch of the Police Force. Special Branches have been disbanded in some states because some of the officers used to get too friendly with criminals and my man in Perth was probably doing a circuit of some watering holes frequented by his contacts on the fringe of the underworld.

Keith Barley: Supervisor and Friend

This is a tribute to the late Keith Barley who supervised my postgraduate work at the Waite Institute in 1967 and 1968.He was a wonderful supervisor who quickly became a friend. His wife Anne got into the picture because often on Fridays after a beer or two at the Arkaba we would go on to dinner at their home. Sometimes we would meet at other times and one weekend they took me on my first visit to an art gallery. That was probably important because later I married an artist! Their influence went well beyond soil-plant relations and it was all for the good. It was in Keith’s office that I first saw Quadrant and The Australian Humanist, and of course later on he introduced me to the works of Karl Popper.

John Beattie was the Soil Science lecturer in Hobart. Near the end of 1966 he wrote to Keith and to Jim Quirk in Perth to ask if they were interested in taking on a fresh graduate for postgraduate study. Quirk was not interested but Keith was positive, even enthusiastic. He advised John that I should apply for a studentship from the Meat Research Council, formulating the project in very broad and general terms, mentioning soils, plants and animals. The result was a generous living allowance for the honours year.

It later turned out that the more pragmatic members of the Council were becoming disgruntled with some of the esoteric research they were funding and my thesis on the penetration of clay by root hairs would not have alleviated their concerns. Keith had a view on this, not that he mentioned it in respect to my project but he said it when I raised the issue of some other work that had no apparent application. He said (words to the effect that ) the short period of postgrad study was probably the only time in most people’s lives when they could play seriously and freely in the world of ideas and they should make the most of it without being restricted by concerns about the practical application of the research. One day as we walked away from a talk on soil testing he was almost spitting with irritation at the effort being wasted in that direction but I canâ€™t recall what it was that disturbed him, maybe it was too narrowly practical or maybe it wasn’t really practical at all because it was never going to deliver the benefits that farmers expected. Keith was well aware of the need for practical work but he had a broader view.

With the enrolment in place we arranged to meet in Melbourne early in 1967 at a major conference of Australian and New Zealand scientists (ANZAAS) In the meantime the agitation over the Vietnam War was building up and I had a letter published in The Australian commenting with heavy irony on the banning of a conscientious objector from classroom teaching. It was supposed to be critical of the decision but it could have been read either way. Keith took The Australian but he never mentioned the letter and neither did I.

We met for coffee between sessions at the conference. He was a neat figure with a three-piece suit and well trimmed beard which was unusual in those days. I think we may have been a little awkward and formal, each feeling our way. He probably inquired whether I had any ideas about a research topic and I would have mentioned the recently-discovered “mucigel” or sludge around the root. Another interest was the phenomenon of clay skins “cutans” on the surface of soil aggregates.

He was a Reader (between Senior Lecturer and Professor) in the soil-plant relations group in the Agronomy branch of the Waite Institute which was the postgraduate part of the Faculty of Agriculture. It was said that Keith did not aspire to a Chair because he wanted to focus on teaching and research. The other branches of the Waite were Plant Pathology, Animal Production, Soil Chemistry, Plant Breeding, Entomology and Biochemistry. Agronomy was almost a microcosm of the whole, with groups working on soils, crops, plant breeding, pastures and animal production.

The Waite and especially the people in soils gained immensely from the close proximity of the CSIRO Soils Division. The CSIRO Wine Research Unit was also next door but nobody took much notice in those days when we were still drinking most of our wine out of glass flagons.

Keith wanted me to explore the topic fairly thoroughly before firming up the thesis project. This is the really tricky part of supervising research students, working out how much the student can be left to explore the field and how soon he or she needs to be pushed and shoved and cajoled to get to work on a manageable project that can be turned into a presentable thesis in the time required.

Some students get too little help so they can thrash around and waste months or even years (in a doctorate). Others function as additional technical assistants for the professor, so they generate papers and a thesis but they dont usually discover how to work their way into a problem and become independent researchers.

It was necessary to do a lot of reading and also some preliminary work in the field. One sunny morning we drove to Victor Harbour with Bruce Cockroft (an older Ph D student) to look at some exposed soil profiles with strata of clay that cracked into large peds (lumps of soil). The idea was to check the root distribution (if any could be found) and take some samples back to the lab for further investigation. The beach was nearby and we had sandwiches for lunch, so we sat on the otherwise deserted shore and Keith decided to take a dip, naked, like a good Humanist with no old-fashioned prejudices about the body beautiful. Bruce and I were more conservative on this issue, so we sat still and dry while Keith took the waters until some people loomed up on the horizon and he hastened back to sit beside us, with his hat strategically placed as the interlopers walked past.

Keith’s office was adjacent to the laboratory where I dissected lumps of soil, fixed them in cement, cut sections of the aggregates and became increasingly frustrated in the search for point of entry to work on soil structure and root distribution. The office was the place where I first encountered Quadrant magazine and also The Australian Humanist, just lying around presumably for Keith to read at lunchtime. He never actually put them forward or suggested reading them but as a compulsive reader of course I dipped in, to be mystified by an article of literary criticism in Quadrant and possibly intrigued by the contents of the Humanist.

Sometimes Keith was prepared to suggest things to read, in addition to papers on soils. One weekend I read Teilhard de Chardin’s book The Phenomenon of Man and mentioned in the lab that I found it interesting. Next day Keith brought in The Art of the Soluble, a collection of essays by Peter Medawar including a devastating criticism of de Chardin’s book.

Keith shared some of his research interests with Charles Darwin, notably earthworms and the mechanical aspects of plant growth. I don’t know if he was aware of the parallel, he never mentioned it and I only found out about Darwin’s interests decades later.

On the role of mechanical factors in plant growth, he was collaborating with Farrell and Greacen in the CSIRO next door. E L “Bill” Greacen was one of the drinkers at the Arkaba.

Getting back to the art and science of supervising students, some students probably donâ€™t see enough of their supervisor and the ones who work as lab assistants probably see them too much. I think Keith got the balance right, so we established a kind of master and apprentice relationship without any hint of master and servant. It helped that we worked in close proximity so it was possible to pick up a lot of little things in casual conversation in the lab or on the way to morning tea or to seminars.

Things like the protocol for lending items of portable equipment (like the vacuum pump for embalming soil samples prior to cutting and polishing sections). If people did not return it as promised, it was not available next time they called. On reading instead of thinking, it is too easy when confronted with a problem to head off to the library instead of putting in some hard thought about it. Value the technical support staff; Keith was always in touch with the concerns of the ancillary staff â€“ their shop steward was the Senior Technician in the adjacent laboratory.

Writing up the thesis and then converting the thesis into a small paper turned out to be a significant education in writing. I thought I wrote well enough before I arrived in Adelaide but when I started on the thesis, with some pressure of time due to the delay in getting the project organised, it turned out that I was a rank beginner. When we got to the paper the condensation and clarity that are required for a refereed journal imposed strict disciplines and sometimes our progress was slow. After one session that yielded about two paragraphs we broke for lunch and Keith remarked “we were really in first gear this morning!”.

Keith turned 40 in 1967 and that seemed to be almost unbelievably ancient from the perspective of 21. Soon we would be told not to trust anyone over 30. I didnâ€™t see much of Keith in his social rounds, apart from the pub and one or two formal Waite functions. People said that Keith and Anne used to be involved in amateur theatricals, in addition to Humanist activities. Anne also played bridge in a group that included our CSIRO colleague “Bill” Greacen. Bill kept a collection of native finches in a big cage, also he had an attractive daughter (with a Rhodesian ridgeback dog) and a very talented son who later turned up in Sociology in Sydney until he went off to pursue his big interest (singing) to Paris.

Keith got into trouble in a small way when I gave a seminar paper on my work and adopted the theme that Agronomists should take more notice of the plant roots, even thought they were out of sight. As an aside I noted that the people studying roots were out of sight in the basement of the building. This was a reference to Bruce Cockroft and myself who did not fit into the room upstairs where most of the other research students had their desks. It was only a joke but some people suspected that Keith had put me up to it for some devious purpose.

Something similar happened when I went to Perth at the end of the year and visited Professor Jim Quirk’s department. Keith and Jim had been at the Waite together for a while and there was some professional rivalry between them (which I knew nothing about). He showed me around and pointed out all the equipment (like a brand new Gee Whizz electron microscope) that he had obtained from different kinds of industry sponsorship. Then I talked to some other staff and all the postgrad students who were around at the time. That seemed like a sensible thing to do, after spending several days and nights on the train to get there, but later the word came back from Perth that Jim thought Keith had sent me over as a spy!